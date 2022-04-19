Prep roundup: Donoho girls runner-up at state tennis

MONTGOMERY — So close was Donoho’s pursuit of a state championship in girls’ tennis that the Falcons nearly kicked up chalk.
Bayside Academy overcame the Falcons in the second and final day of the 1A-3A state tournament, prevailing 48-41 at Lagoon Park.
On the plus side for Donoho, the No. 1 doubles tandem of Claire Hillman/Lily Grace Draper repeated as state champions. They beat Bayside’s Claire Prickett/O’Melia MacPherson 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.
Anne Marie Harris won the No. 6 singles division.beating Bayside’s Millison Mixon 6-1, 6-2.
Donoho led the Class 1A-3A bracket 32-29 after day one, with Hillman through to the No. 1 singles semifinals.
Also through to the semifinals were Draper in No. 2 singles, Mary Marshall Perry in No. 3 singles, Harper Pumroy in No. 4 singles, Blair Kitchen in No. 5 singles and Harris in No. 6 singles.
Bayside also had players through to the semifinals on all six singles courts.
Draper and Harris made it to the finals, with Draper falling to MacPherson 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles play, all three Donoho tandems got through to the finals. Hillman/Draper won, but Perry/Pumroy lost to Lauderdale County’s Liviah Lash-Lizzie Tanner 6-3, 2-6, 10-3 in No. 2. Kitchen/Harris fell to Bayside’s Mixon/Lillie McGinnis 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3.
Donoho was seeking its fourth state title and first since winning three in a row, from 1979-81.
Softball
Alexandria 4, Moody 2: Rylee Gattis struck out 14 batters and allowed five hits and one earned run in seven innings at Moody, and Class 5A No. 1 Alexandria improved to 35-7 overall, 5-0 in Area 11 play headed into Thursday’s rematch at Alexandria.
Gattis was also 1-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI.
—Brie Troup, 1-for-3, run.
Baseball
Piedmont 11, Westbrook Christian 6: Jack Hayes homered, doubled and drove in five runs to help Piedmont (27-4) run its winning streak to 21 games. He was 4-for-5 on the day.
Other top performers for the Bulldogs:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-4, tripled, three runs; pitched the final inning, allowing no hits or runs with three strikeouts.
—Max Hanson, 2-for-4, doubled, two runs, RBI.
—Noah Reedy, 1-for-4, RBI.
—Cassius Fairs, 1-for-4, run, RBI.
—Cole WIlson, winning pitcher, three innings in relief, two hits, no runs, one walk, two strikeouts.
Ranburne 8, Donoho 5: Slade Haney went 3-for-4, homered twice and drove in three runs to lead Donoho. Other top performers for the Falcons (15-5):
—Judson Billings, 1-for-2, run.
—Nic Thompson, 2-for-4.
—Will Folsom, 1-for-2.
—Connor Goodson, 1-for-4, RBI.
Top performers for Ranburne (20-9):
—Eli Davenport, 3-for-3, double, three runs, RBI.
—Ben Jackson, 1-for4, home run, two runs, two RBIs.
—Jaxon Langley, 1-for-3, run.
—Cody Jackson, 1-for-3, RBI.
—Tyler Craft, 1-for-3, double, RBI.
—Mason Stewart, 1-for-3, run.
Faith Christian 16, Gaylesville 4: Faith pounded out 15 hits in its season finale. Top performers for the Lions:
—Brodie Dodson, 2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Carson Limbaugh, 2-for-4, four runs, three RBIs.
—Colton Pahman, 4-for-5, double, run, two RBIs.
—Brady Whitworth, three RBIs.
—Will Smith, run, two RBIs.
—Alexzander Almanza, 2-for-4, double, two runs, RBI; pitched four innings in relief, allowing three hits, two earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
—Eli Robinson, 3-for-4, run.
—Vinson Montgomery, 2-for-5, double, run, two RBIs.