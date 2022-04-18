Prep roundup: Donoho girls lead after first day of state tennis

MONTGOMERY — Donoho’s girls lead the Class 1A-3A bracket after day one at the state tennis tournament. The Falcons lead Bayside Academy 32-29.
Lauderdale County and Mars Hill Bible are tied for third at 16 points.
Claire Hillman is through to the No. 1 singles semifinals and will face Bayside’s Claire Prickett, the defending state champion, on Tuesday at Lagoon Park. She finished as state runner-up a year ago.
Also through to the semifinals are Lily Grace Draper in No. 2 singles, Mary Marshall Perry in No. 3 singles, Harper Pumroy in No. 4 singles, Blair Kitchen in No. 5 singles and Anne Marie Harris in No. 6 singles.
Bayside also has players through to the semifinals on all six singles courts, with other Donoho-Bayside showdowns looming in the semifinals. Kitchen will face Bayside’s Annie Neill, Pumroy will battle Bayside’s Avery Vandermeeden, and Perry goes head to head with Bayside’s Lillie McGinnis.
In doubles play, all three Donoho tandems are through to the finals. Hillman and Draper hope to defend their state No. 1 doubles title against Bayside’s Prickett-O’Melia MacPherson. Perry-Pumroy will play Lauderdale County’s Liviah Lash-Lizzie Tanner in No. 2, and Kitchen-Harris will battle Bayside’s McGinnis-Millison Mixon in No. 3.
Donoho seeks its fourth state title and first since winning three in a row, from 1979-81.
Baseball
Alexandria 14, Cherokee County 7: Alexandria amassed 12 hits and rolled to its 20th win of the season. Top performers for the Valley Cubs (20-13):
—Austin West, 1-for-5, triple, run.
—Sam Wade, 2-for-4, three runs.
—Samuel Henegar, 2-for-4, double, three runs.
—Ty Brown, 1-for-2, double.
—Austin Jeffers, 3-for-3, two runs.
—Jake Upton, 1-for-3, double.
—Andrew Allen, pitched three innings of relief, four strikeouts, two hits, two walks, no earned runs.
—Ian Cartwright, pitched two innings of relief, four strikeouts, two hits, no walks, one earned run.
—Evan Snow, pitched one inning of relief, one strikeout, one hit, no walks, no runs.
Faith Christian 10, Gaylesville 0: Alexzander Almanza and Colton Pahman homered, and Pahman was among four Faith pitchers who combined to throw a two-hitter over six innings.
Almanza went 1-for-2 with a run and four RBIs.
Pahman was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. He also retired the final two Gaylesville batters with one strikeout.
Other top performers for Faith:
—Brodie Dodson, 1-for-4, run; pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one hit, two walks, no runs with three strikeouts.
—Carson Limbaugh, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Brady Whitworth, 4-for-4, double, three runs, one RBI.
—Kash Sharma, 3-for-3, double, run, three RBIs.
Softball
Fort Payne 5, Piedmont 3: Fort Payne rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth to take a 5-2 lead. Piedmont, Class 3A’s seventh-ranked team, scored once in the bottom of the inning but fell to Class 6A No. 7 Fort Payne.
Powering up for regional, Piedmont lost its fourth game in a row against strong competition. The Bulldogs lost to 6A No. 9 Springville 10-1 on Saturday, Class 2A No. 1 Pisgah 10-8 on Saturday and Buckhorn 4-2 on Friday.
Buckhorn is receiving votes in 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
Piedmont’s top performers against Fort Payne:
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-3, RBI; pitched nine innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
—Cacey Brothers, 1-for-4, RBI.
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-4, double.
—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-4, double, RBI.