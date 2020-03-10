Prep roundup: Donoho girls, Faith boys tennis win; Alexandria softball with a victory

The Donoho girls tennis team keeps winning.
After taking the Red Wilder Invitational championship for the fifth straight year, Donoho swept Faith Christian 9-0 on Monday at Anniston Country Club. In addition, the Faith Christian boys won 5-4.
The deciding match came at No. 5 singles when Faith's Braden Stacks beat his brother, Donoho's Cainan Stacks, won 8-5.
Faith boys 5, Donoho 4
—Singles: 1, Cooper Montgomery(D) defeated Josh Goode (F) 8-3; 2, Brodie Yarbrough (F) beat Jack Ballard (D) 8-3; 3, Eli Mitchell (F) beat Zach Cater (D) 8-3; 4, Gavin Randall (F) beat Sam Ballard (D) 8-3; 5, Braden Stacks (F) beat Cainan Stacks (D) 8-5; 6, Garrett Orth (D) defeated Evan Smith (F) 9-7.
—Doubles: 1, Montgomery/J. Ballard (D) defeated Goode/Yarbrough (F) 8-4; 2, Mitchell/Randall (F) beat Cater/S. Ballard (D) 8-2; 3, Stacks/Orth (D) beat Joshua Muse/Cameron Callaway 8-3.
Donoho girls 9, Faith 0
—Singles: 1, Claire Hillman (D) defeated Megan Ford (F) 8-1; 2, Lily Grace Draper(D)defeated Kassidy Nix (F) 8-0; 3, Emma Wiedmer (D) defeated Lauren Holder (F) 8-1; 4, Virginia Hutto (D) Kelsey Brown ( F) 8-0; 5, Mary Marshall Perry(D) defeated Sarah Katz 8-0; 6, Clair Walker (D) defeated Serenity Pate 8-0.
—Doubles: 1, Weidmer/ Harper Pumroy (D) defeated Ford/Nix 8-1; 2, Blair Kitchen/ Hutto (D) defeated Holder/Brown 8-0; 3, Perry/Anne Harris (D) defeated Katz/Pate 8-2.
Alexandria 8, Southside 6: Rylee Gattis went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, one run and five RBIs to lead Alexandria’s softball team to an 8-6 victory in 5A, Area 12 play at Southside on Monday.
The Valley Cubs improved to 4-0.
Gattis also pitched the final six innings for the win, striking out six batters with two walks and allowing eight hits and three earned runs.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, one run
—Millie Burt, 3-for-5, one RBI
—Lanie Dreyer, 2-for-3, one run
—Jordan Beason, one RBI
—Addison Jennings, 2-for-4, one RBI