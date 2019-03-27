Brant Deerman, Bryce Walter and Logan Pruitt drove in two runs apiece to lead Piedmont past Holtville 11-6 in Wednesday’s Oxford Spring Experience action at Choccolocco Park.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—T.J. Fairs, 2-for-3, two runs
—Deerman, 2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs
—Mason Mohon, 1-for-5, one run, one RBI
—Sean Smith, one run, one RBI
—Walter, 2-for-2, double, one run, two RBIs
—Nick Johnson, 1-for-4, one RBI
—Silas Thompson, 1-for-1, double, one run
—Logan Pruitt, 1-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs
—Austin Estes, two runs
Softball
Alexandria wins two out of three: In bracket play at the Gulf Coast Classic, Alexandria beat Slocomb 4-1, lost to Prattville 4-0 and beat West Point 5-2. The Valley Cubs are 10-7 on the year and play host to Sardis on Monday.
Alexandria’s top performers against Slocomb:
—Mattie Wade, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-1 one RBI
—Maggie Phillips, 1-for-3, one RBI; pitched five innings, allowed three hits, two walks and one earned run, struck out nine batters
—Quendeja Bowie, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI
—Logan Irwin, 1-for-2, double, one run
—Jordan Beason, 1-for-2, double, one run
Alexandria’s top performers against Prattville:
—Maggie Phillips, pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowed three hits, no walks and no runs with one strikeout
Alexandria’s top performers against West Point:
—Kodie Williams, 2-for-2, double, two runs, one RBI
—Lanie Dreyer, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI; pitched three innings, allowed two hits, two walks and no earned runs, struck out two batters
—Beason, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
—Irwin, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Maggie Phillips, pitched three innings, allowed one hit, three walks and no runs, struck out three batters
Pleasant Valley wins two out of three: In bracket play in the Gulf Coast Classic, Pleasant Valley beat Charles Henderson 6-4 and Smiths Station 2-1 before falling to Holtville 15-0 in the quarterfinals. The Raiders went 5-2 at the beach and stand at 16-6 on the season and will play at Piedmont on Tuesday.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Charles Henderson:
—Lindsey Pritchett, 1-for-3, one run
—Ava Boozer, 1-for-2, double, one run, two RBIs
—Savannah Williams, 1-for-3, double, one RBI
—Bailey Harris, 1-for-1, home run, one run, one RBI
—Chandler Dorsett, 1-for-2, one run
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-2, one run
—Krystal Brown, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
—Madison Borders, pitched three innings, allowed three hits, no earned runs and no walks, struck out two batters
—Leah Patterson, pitched two innings, allowed two hits, one earned run and two walks, struck out four batters
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Smiths Station:
—Pritchett, 2-for-3, one run
—Boozer, 2-for-3, one run
—Williams, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs
—Patterson, pitched six innings, no-hitter, allowed no earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Holtville:
—Pritchett, 1-for-2
—Boozer, 1-for-2
—Williams, 1-for-1