Baseball teaser

Matthew Clay pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run, to lead White Plains’ baseball team to 5-4 victory over Jacksonville in 4A, Area 10 play on Tuesday on Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.

Clay also went went 3-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate.

Other top performers for White Plains (10-15, 2-4):

—Brendan Roper, 3-for-4, one RBI

—Coleman Messer, 2-for-4, one RBI

—Tyler Daniel, 2-for-4

Jacksonville is 7-15, 1-5. The two teams will play a doubleheader at White Plains on Thursday.

Piedmont 11, Wellborn 0: Logan Pruitt pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead Piedmont in 3A, Area 9 play.

Pruitt also went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Piedmont improved to 24-6 overall, 5-1 area. Wellborn is 4-19, 2-7.

Piedmont’s other top performers:

—Austin Estes, one run, one RBI

—Jakari Foster, two runs

—Brant Deerman, 1-for-4, two runs, two RBIs

—Sean Smith, 3-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs

—Nick Johnson, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI

Wellborn’s top performers:

—Jett Smith, 1-for-2

—Brayden Dempsey, 1-for-2

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...