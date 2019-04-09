Matthew Clay pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run, to lead White Plains’ baseball team to 5-4 victory over Jacksonville in 4A, Area 10 play on Tuesday on Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Clay also went went 3-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate.
Other top performers for White Plains (10-15, 2-4):
—Brendan Roper, 3-for-4, one RBI
—Coleman Messer, 2-for-4, one RBI
—Tyler Daniel, 2-for-4
Jacksonville is 7-15, 1-5. The two teams will play a doubleheader at White Plains on Thursday.
Piedmont 11, Wellborn 0: Logan Pruitt pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead Piedmont in 3A, Area 9 play.
Pruitt also went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Piedmont improved to 24-6 overall, 5-1 area. Wellborn is 4-19, 2-7.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, one run, one RBI
—Jakari Foster, two runs
—Brant Deerman, 1-for-4, two runs, two RBIs
—Sean Smith, 3-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs
—Nick Johnson, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
Wellborn’s top performers:
—Jett Smith, 1-for-2
—Brayden Dempsey, 1-for-2