Prep roundup: Borders pitches PV softball past Spring Garden

Pleasant Valley’s softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and that was all the run support pitcher Madison Borders needed in a 2-1 win over Spring Garden on the Raiders’ home field Thursday.
Leadoff batter Taylor Nix started the first for Pleasant Valley with a single and Rylee Haynes walked. Ava Boozer’s sacrifice bunt moved Nix to third and Haynes into scoring position at second. With two away, Madyson Cromer doubled and both Nix and Haynes scored.
Borders pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks. She finished 1-for-2 at the plate with a single.
Pleasant Valley (17-7) is scheduled to play in the Oxford Spring Sting this weekend. The Raiders play Central-Phenix City at 4:30 p.m. and Springville at 8:30 p.m. on Friday before finishing up pool play against Hewitt-Trussville at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Nix, two singles, stolen base
—Leah Patterson, two singles
—Bailey Harris, single
Oxford 16, Alexandria 7: Takya Garrett went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and a stolen base to lead the Yellow Jackets past the Valley Cubs on Thursday. Garrett finished with a team-high six RBIs and scored twice.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Ellie Derrick, 2-for-4, one run
—Tia Titi, 1-for-4, double, one run
—Matti Sprawberry, 3-for-5, double, two runs, one RBI
—Justice Woods, 3-for-5, double, stolen base, three runs, two RBIs
—Aametria Wilson, 4-for-5, two runs, two RBIs
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-4, two runs, two RBIs
—Lauren Ellard, 1-for-3, one run
—Ashlyn Burns, one run, one RBI
—Neveah Jackson, pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits
Piedmont 11, Ohatchee 8: Piedmont put runs on the board in every inning but the fifth and scored a Class 3A, Area 11 victory over the Indians on Thursday. The Bulldogs plated one run in the first, five in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-2, double, two walks, two runs
—Reese Franklin, 1-for-4, triple, three RBIs
—Cayla Brothers, 3-for-4, three runs
—Jenna Calvert, 2-for-2, two runs, one RBI
—Z'Hayla Walker, 2-for-3, triple, one run, three RBIs
—Maddy Byers, 2-for-3, two stolen bases, one run, one RBI
—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-4, one run
—Emily Farmer, pitched the final four innings, allowing three runs (zero earned) on five hits and two walks, struck out two
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Ella Whitehead, 3-for-5, two runs
—Kylee Barnes, 3-for-4, one run
—Alyssa Davis, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Savannah Reaves, 1-for-2, two walks, two runs
—Alanah Fitch, 1-for-4, two runs, two RBIs
—Abbi Whitehead, 2-for-4, triple, three RBIs
Baseball
Jacksonville 11, Ranburne 0: Jacksonville started its baseball season 2-9, but Thursday’s win at Ranburne improved the Golden Eagles to 10-10.
Coleman Oliver led Jacksonville on the mound and at the plate. He was 4-for-4 with five RBIs for the day. Oliver had an RBI single in the first inning, an RBI double in the third, a two-run single in the fourth and another RBI single in the fifth. Oliver worked all five innings on the mound. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter while allowing five hits.
Eli Davenport, Cade Mitchell, Ben Jackson, Jaxon Langley and Ashton Ball each singled once for Ranburne. Jackson started for the Bulldogs and took the loss. In three innings, he allowed five hits and three runs, all earned, with three strikeouts.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Christian Royster, double, single, two RBIs
—Tito Canales, double, two RBIs
—Jae-Taj Morris, two singles, two runs
—Dakoda Willingham, two singles, run
—Drew Pridgen, single, RBI
—Jacoby Zackery, walk, two runs
Alexandria 9-15, Lincoln 1-4: Alexandria swept Lincoln in 5A, Area 11 action on Thursday, behind complete-game pitching performances from Wesley Wright and Austin West.
Wright allowed four hits with no earned runs, no walks and 14 strikeouts in his start. West allowed three hits, two earned runs and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings.
Other top performers on the day for Alexandria (14-5):
—Drew Brown, 3-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Tucker Kilgore, 2-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Canyon Mickler, 1-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
—Aaron Johnson, 2-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs.
—Zachary Baskins, 2-for-2, two runs, two RBIs.