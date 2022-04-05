Prep roundup: Big days for Piedmont's Hayes, Donoho's Haney, Jacksonville's Willingham

OHATCHEE —Jack Hayes homered twice on a day when Piedmont churned out 15 hits, and the Bulldogs beat Ohatchee 21-3 in Monday’s first game of a Class 3A, Area 11 series.
Hayes went 4-for-5 with two runs and six RBIs on the day. He also hit a double as Piedmont ran its winning streak to 15 games.
He also got the win on the mound, allowing three hits, one earned run and one walk with five strikeouts in four innings.
Other top performers:
—Piedmont’s Austin Estes, 2-for-5, three runs, RBI.
—Piedmont’s Max Hanson, 3-for-5, triple, three runs, RBI.
—Piedmont’s McClane Mohon, 1-for-5, two runs, two RBIs; pitched one inning in relief, allowing one hit and one earned run with three strikeouts.
—Piedmont’s Jake Austin, 2-for-3, double, run, two RBIs.
—Piedmont’s Cassius Fairs, 2-for-3, three runs.
—Ohatchee’s Carson Tittle, 2-for-2, double, three runs.
—Ohatchee’s Devin Howell, 1-for-2, RBI.
—Ohatchee’s Brent Honaker, 1-for-2, RBI.
Donoho 15, Faith Christian 1: Slade Haney homered twice and drove in seven runs to lead Donoho in Class 1A, Area 9 play.
He was 2-for-4 and scored two runs, and his day at the plate included a grand slam in the fifth inning.
Haney also went the distance on the mound, spreading out four hits over five innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Other top performers:
—Donoho’s Nic Thompson, 2-for-3, double, three runs.
—Donoho’s Lucas Elliott, 3-for-4, triple, three runs, two RBIs.
—Donoho’s Judson Billings, 2-for-4, RBI.
—Donoho’s Blake Sewell, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Donoho’s Peyton Webb, 2-for-2, double, run.
—Donoho’s Will Folsom, 1-for-3, RBI.
—Donoho’s Tyler Allen, 1-for-2, home run, three runs, RBI.
—Faith Christian’s Carson Limbaugh, 1-for-2, RBI.
—Faith Christian’s Kash Sharma, 1-for-2, RBI.
Jacksonville 11, Fyfle 1: Dakoda Willingham pitched a two hitter with 10 strikeouts over five innings and drove in a run for the Golden Eagles.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Tito Canales, 2-for-3, RBI.
—Jim Ogle, 1-for-2, two runs.
—Nic Salmon, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—Jackson Bonner, 1-for-3, RBI.
—Jae-Taj Morris, 1-for-3, triple, two runs, RBI.
—Carmello Canales, 1-for-3, run.
—Jakoby Zackery, 1-for-3, double, run.
—Drew Pridgen, 1-for-1, two runs.