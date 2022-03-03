Prep roundup: Barnes' home run lifts Ohatchee over Ashville

Kylee Barnes’ solo home run in the top of the ninth inning gave Ohatchee’s softball team the lead, and Lexi Thomas pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to lead the Indians to a 7-6 victory over Ashville on Thursday.
Barnes finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Thomas pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout. She also scored a run and had an RBI.
Ohatchee’s other top performers:
—Ellie Carden, 2-for-5, RBI
—Savannah Reaves, 1-for-4, double, run
—Hannah Fitch, 2-for-5, double, run
—Alanah Fitch, 2-for-5, run, two RBIs
—Tabi Davidson, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI
Weaver 4, Saks 3: Weaver built a 4-0 lead and withstood Saks’ three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Weaver’s top performers:
—Peyton Marvasty, 1-for-4
—Tiana Lawrence, 1-for-2, run
—Hannah Hise, 1-for-4, run
—Madison Atchley, 2-for-4, run, RBI
—Alana Cooper, 2-for-3, run
—Kynlee Fulmer, RBI; pitched complete game, allowing four hits, two earned runs and two walks with eight strikeouts
Alexandria 10, Oxford 0: Ashley Phillips went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs to help Alexandria improve to 12-2.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Jill Cockrell, 2-for-3, three runs, RBI
—Rylee Gattis, 1-for-4, double, RBI; pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in six innings.
—Chloe Gattis, 2-for-4, RBI
—Addie Jennings, 1-for-3, double, run, RBI
—Christian Hess, 2-for-3, double, RBI
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-3, run
Jacksonville 5, Munford 4: Je’Henna Engam and Keelie Leach each went 2-for-4 and drove in a run, and Jacksonville beat Munford.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Libby Strain, 1-for-4, double, RBI
—Lacey Barnes, 1-for-2, double, run
—Carli Fritts, 1-for-4, RBI
Pleasant Valley 6, Handley 5: Lily Henry pitched a complete game, striking out six batters while allowing eight hits and two earned runs for the win.
The Raiders’ other top performers:
—Macey Roper, 2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-4, run, two RBIs
—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-3
—Gracee Ward, 1-for-3, double, RBI
—Haylie Lee, 2-for-3
Southside 6, Piedmont 1: Emma Grace Todd hit a solo home run to account for Piedmont’s lone run in the Bulldogs’ season-opener.
Savannah Smith got the start in the circle, striking out five batters with one walk and allowing six hits with three earned runs.
Wednesday softball
Etowah 10, Jacksonville 9: Keelie Leach went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, but eight Jacksonville errors led to nine unearned runs to help Etowah beat the Golden Eagles at Etowah.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Je’Henna Engram, 1-for-4, run
—Libby Strain, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI
—Carli Fritts, 1-for-3, double, run, two RBIs
—Kaitlyn Hamm, 5 2/3 innings pitched, three hits, one earned run and two walks allowed, two strikeouts.
Baseball
Alexandria 17, Jacksonville 1: Alexandria pounded out 12 hits, and the pitching foursome of Ian Cartright, Tripp Patterson, Clay Bridges and Andrew Allen combined to allow two hits while striking out nine batters.
Cartwright led the Valley Cubs with five strikeouts in two innings, and Bridges struck out the side in the fourth.
Other top performers for Alexandria (6-2):
—Aaron Johnson, 1-for-4, double, two runs
—Evan Snow, 1-for-1, double, run
—Tanner Bedford, 1-for-1, double, run
—Tucker Kilgore, 1-for-1, double, run
—Deshaun Foster, 1-for-1, double, run
Piedmont 14, Ranburne 4: Noah Reedy went 3-for-5 with a double and drove in five runs to lead Piedmont’s 13-hit attack.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Max Hanson, 3-for-4, double, four runs, three RBIs
—Jack Hayes, 3-for-4, double, run, RBI
—McLane Mohon, 1-for-2, double, run
—Brodey Brothers, 1-for-3, run, RBI
Ranburne’s top performers:
—Eli Davenport, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI
—Cade Mitchell, 2-for-4, double, RBI
—Ben Jackson, 1-for-4, RBI
—Jaxon Langley, 1-for-3, RBI
Wednesday baseball
Ragland 6, Jacksonville Christian 1: Cam Moses struck out 10 batters in five innings, but JCA had three hits and fell to Ragland on Wednesday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Ethan Fair, struck out four batters, allowed no hits or walks in two innings; 1-for-4 at the plate.
—Justin Crocker, 2-for-3, RBI