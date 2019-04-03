anniston sh soccer

Sacred Heart's Steven Landers and Anniston's Kevin Escareno battle for the ball during the 2019 Calhoun County Soccer Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Ninth-seeded Anniston defeated No. 8 seed Sacred Heart 3-0 on Wednesday in the first round of the Calhoun County boys soccer tournament.

The Bulldogs got goals from Daniel Fernandez, Kevin Escareno and Ali Ware.

Anniston advances to play No. 1 seed Saks today in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m.

Softball

Maggie Phillips drove in both of Alexandria’s runs, including the game-winner in the top of the seventh inning, and pitched a complete game to lead the Valley Cubs to a 2-1 victory over Southside on Wednesday.

Alexandria improved to 13-7 overall and 4-0 in 5A, Area 12, and clinched the right to play host to the area tournament.

Phillips went 2-for-3 at the plate. In the circle, she allowed five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Alexandria’s other top performers:

—Mattie Wade, 2-for-3, one run.

—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-2, double, one run.

—Lanie Dreyer, 1-for-3, double.

