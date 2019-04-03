Ninth-seeded Anniston defeated No. 8 seed Sacred Heart 3-0 on Wednesday in the first round of the Calhoun County boys soccer tournament.
The Bulldogs got goals from Daniel Fernandez, Kevin Escareno and Ali Ware.
Anniston advances to play No. 1 seed Saks today in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
Softball
Maggie Phillips drove in both of Alexandria’s runs, including the game-winner in the top of the seventh inning, and pitched a complete game to lead the Valley Cubs to a 2-1 victory over Southside on Wednesday.
Alexandria improved to 13-7 overall and 4-0 in 5A, Area 12, and clinched the right to play host to the area tournament.
Phillips went 2-for-3 at the plate. In the circle, she allowed five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Mattie Wade, 2-for-3, one run.
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-2, double, one run.
—Lanie Dreyer, 1-for-3, double.