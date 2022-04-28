Prep roundup: Alexandria's Phillips sets state record, ties two more; Gattis pitches no-hitter

ALEXANDRIA — Ashley Phillips set and tied AHSAA records, and Rylee Gattis pitched a no-hitter as top-ranked Alexandria celebrated senior night with a 15-0 victory over Cleburne County in three innings.
Phillips hit two grand slams in Alexandria's 14-run second inning. Her eight RBIs in an inning broke the fast-pitch-era record, according to records on AHSAA.com.
She also tied 18 other players for first on the AHSAA list with two homers in one inning and five players with two grand slams in a game.
Slow-pitch-era records don't track the same stats.
Philips also doubled while going 3-for-3. She scored three runs.
Gattis faced two batters more than the minimum over three innings, striking out seven batters. She also went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Christian Hess, double, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—Brie Troup, two runs, RBI.
—Brenlee Sparks, 1-for-1, double, two runs.