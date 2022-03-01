Prep roundup: Alexandria's Gattis strikes out 16 in win over Oxford

Rylee Gattis threw a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts and drove in two runs to lead Alexandria’s softball team to a 6-0 victory over Oxford at Choccolocco Park on Tuesday.
Other top performers for Alexandria (11-2):
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, double, two runs, RBI
—Chloe Gattis, 1-for-4, two RBIs
—Addie Jennings, 1-for-4, double, RBI
—Pressley Slaton, 1-for-3, run
Oxford’s top performers:
—Matti Sprayberry, 1-for-2
—Nevaeh Jackson, allowed no hits or runs in one inning of relief
Baseball
Alexandria 8, Piedmont 6: The Valley Cubs scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to knock off the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Brayden Thacker picked up the win, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks over 2⅔ innings. He struck out four.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Seth Johnson, 2-for-4, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs
—Samuel Wade, 3-for-5, double, one run, one RBI
—Austin West, 2-for-4, one RBI
—Ian Cartwright, 1-for-2, two RBIs
—Canyon Mickler, 1-for-3
—Austin Jeffers, 1-for-1
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Austin Estes, two runs, two stolen bases
—Max Hanson, 1-for-4, one run
—Noah Reedy, 1-for-2, one RBI, stolen base
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-3, double, one RBI
—McClane Mohon, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs, stolen base
—Brodey Brothers, 1-for-4, double, two RBIs
—Cassius Fairs, 1-for-2, one run
Ohatchee 8, Cherokee County 6: The Indians scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Brent Honaker struck out the side in the top of the seventh to pick up the win.
Top performers for Ohatchee (3-2):
—Devin Howell, 1-for-4, two runs, two stolen bases
—Brent Honaker, 1-for-3, three RBIs
—Carson Tittle, 1-for-3, one RBI, one stolen base
—Bryce Noah, 1-for-4, one run
—Jake Roberson, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI, one stolen base
—Jesse Baswell, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI, one stolen base
—Jake Roberts, one run, one RBI
—Tyler Green, one run, one RBI
—Justin Powell, one run
Decatur Heritage 14, Faith Christian 4: Colton Pahman hit a two-run home run, but the Lions came up short. Pahman finished 1-for-2 with a walk.
Faith Christian’s other top performers:
—Brodie Dodson, 1-for-2, double, walk, one RBI
—Jacques Prater, one walk, one run