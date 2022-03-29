Prep roundup: Alexandria's Gattis fires perfect game

Alexandria’s Rylee Gattis pitched a perfect game Tuesday night in the Valley Cubs’ 14-0 win over Lincoln. Gattis struck out 12 over seven innings and was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Christian Hess had a monster game with the bat, finishing 4-for-5 with a home run, double, three runs and five RBIs. Pressley Slaton was also 4-for-5 and finished with a double, one run and two RBIs.
Other top performers for Alexandria (24-3):
—Jill Cockrell, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-4, home run, three RBIs.
—Chloe Gattis, 1-for-5, double, one RBI.
—Addie Jennings, 2-for-4, three runs, one RBI.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-4, two runs.
—Ava Johnson, two runs.
—Brie Troup, 1-for-1, one run, one stolen base.
Weaver 9, Ohatchee 6: The Bearcats scored four runs in the first inning, two in the fourth and three in the sixth and finished with 15 hits.
Leadoff hitter Sydney Bitzer led the way, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs.
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Tiana Lawrence, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI.
—Peyton Marvasty, 1-for-5, one RBI.
—Madison Atchley, 2-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
—Taylor Lawrence, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Hannah Hise, 2-for-3, one run.
—Alana Cooper, 2-for-4, one run.
—Kynlee Fulmer, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Savannah Reaves, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Hannah Fitch, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Kylee Barnes, 2-for-4, two runs.
—Mackenzie Luna, two walks, one run.
—Whitney McFry, 2-for-3, one run, three RBIs.
White Plains 8, Oxford 2: Callie Richardson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Wildcats past the Yellow Jackets.
Other top performers for White Plains:
—Adriana Sotelo, one run, one stolen base.
—Camden Wilson, 1-for-2, double, one run.
—Braeton Moran, 1-for-2.
—Courtnee Masson, 2-for-3, double, one run, one stolen base.
—Hallie Williams, one run.
—Cooper Martin, 1-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
—Callyn Martin, one run.
—Halie Smith, 1-for-1, one run, one stolen base.
—Leighton Arnold, winning pitcher, allowed two earned runs on four hits and six walks over seven innings pitched, struck out 10.
Top performers for Oxford:
—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-4, double, one run.
—Matti Sprayberry, 2-for-3, one RBI.
—Berkley Mooney, 2-for-2,
—Kaelyn Crossley, one run.
Piedmont 10, Pleasant Valley 4: Emily Farmer went 2-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs. She also picked up the win, allowing one unearned run on four hits and five walks over six innings pitched. She struck out four.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Emma Grace Todd, 2-for-4, double, two runs.
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-4, one run.
—Savannah Smith, two runs, one stolen base.
—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-4, two runs, two RBIs.
—Cacey Brothers, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
—Z'Hayla Walker, 1-for-4, double, two RBIs.
—Ava Pope, 2-for-4.
—Mary Claire Barber, two runs, one stolen base.
Top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Taylor Nix, 1-for-4.
—Macey Roper, 2-for-4, two runs.
—Gracee Ward, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
—Madyson Cromer, one RBI.
—Lily Henry, one run.
—Haylie Lee, 1-for-3, one RBI.
Baseball
Oxford 7, Hickman (Mo.) 1: Peyton Watts went 2-for-2 with a double, one run, one RBI and one stolen base at the plate. He picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits over four innings pitched. He struck out six.
Other top performers for Oxford (20-5):
—Sam Robertson, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI, one stolen base.
—Hudson Gilman, 2-for-3, double.
—Chance Griner, one run.
—RJ Brooks, one run.
—Tide Gann, one run, one RBI.
—Miguel Mitchell, 1-for-3, triple, one run, three RBIs.
—Hayes Harrison, allowed three hits over three innings, struck out seven.
Jacksonville 11, White Plains 0: Kody Willingham allowed one hit and two walks over five innings to lead Jacksonville to a win over White Plains.
Jae-Taj Morris and Carmelo Canales led the Golden Eagles at the plate with both finishing 2-for-3. Morris had two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Canales had a triple, one run and two RBIs.
Brandon Hahm, who finished 1-for-2, was the only Wildcat to record a hit off Willingham.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Tito Canales, one RBI.
—Jackson Bonner, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Jim Ogle, 2-for-3, triple, one run.
—Nick Salmon, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI, one stolen base.
—Jacoby Zackery, 1-for-2, two runs, one stolen base.
—Ryan Mitchell, three walks, one run.
Piedmont 10, Pleasant Valley 0: Jack Hayes allowed just one hit over five innings Tuesday to pick up the win.
The Bulldogs scored six runs in the first inning and added four more in the second, giving Hayes plenty of run support.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, one run, one stolen base.
—Max Hanson, 2-for-4, two runs, one stolen base.
—Noah Reedy, 2-for-3, double, two runs, three RBIs.
—McClane Mohon, two runs.
—Jake Austin, 1-for-2, one run, three RBIs.
—Omarion Foster, 1-for-2.
—Ridge Fagan, 1-for-2, one run, three RBIs.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Jack Ponder, 1-for-2.
—Jesse Gannaway, allowed no runs on two hits and one walk over two innings pitched.