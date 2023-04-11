 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep roundup: Alexandria's Allen no-hits Piedmont

lincoln v alexandria baseball 005 tw.jpg

Alexandria's Andrew Allen pitches against Lincoln on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

No-hitters are becoming a habit for Alexandria’s Andrew Allen. The junior right-hander handcuffed Piedmont hitters for seven innings Monday in Piedmont, leading the Valley Cubs to a 4-0 victory over the Bulldogs.

It was Allen’s second consecutive no-hit outing. On Tuesday of last week, he limited Lincoln to one walk over seven innings as the Valley Cubs beat the Golden Bears 7-0 in a Class 5A, Area 12 clash. Allen fanned 12 Lincoln hitters in front of their home crowd.