Prep roundup: Alexandria softball ups to 20-2

GULF SHORES — Alexandria’s softball team continued its roll Monday during its spring-break tournament at Gulf Shores.
The top-ranked team in Class 5A improved to 20-2 with three victories: 19-4 over Marshall County (Tenn.), 8-2 over Buffalo Springs (Ark.) Central and 1-0 over Houston Academy.
Rylee Gattis had a big day, throwing a two-hitter in five innings against Houston Academy. She allowed no walks and struck out 10 batters. She also went 1-for-2 with a double and drove in the Valley Cubs’ lone run.
Gattis also drove in a run against Buffalo Springs and went 1-for-4 with a run and three RBIs against Marshall County.
Ashley Phillips doubled for Alexandria’s other hit against Houston Academy and scored the Valley Cubs’ lone run.
Phillips’ biggest output of the day came against Marshall County. She went 4-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs and seven RBIs.
Against Buffalo Springs, she was 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs.
Other performances of note for Alexandria:
—Pressley Slaton, 2-for-2, home run, four RBIs against Buffalo Springs; pitched five innings for the win, allowing five hits, one earned run and two walks with three strikeouts; against Marshall County, 3-for-4 with a run and four RBIs.
—Jill Cockrell, 4-for-4 with four runs against Marshall County; 2-for-3, run against Buffalo Springs.
—Chloe Gattis, 2-for-4 with a run against Marshall County.
—Christian Hess, 2-for-4, three runs, two RBIs against Marshall County; 2-for-3, double, two runs against Buffalo Springs.
—Clancy Bright, 2-for-4, two runs, RBI against Marshall County;
—Daisy Bowie, 1-for-3, two runs against Marshall County;
—Addie Jennings, 2-for-3, home run, two runs, RBI against Buffalo Springs.
Pleasant Valley goes 1-2: Pleasant Valley (12-7) beat Southeastern 6-3 and lost to Wetumpka 5-0 and Yorkville (Ill.) 5-1 while playing Gulf Shores on Monday.
Haylie Lee got the win against Southeastern in five innings in the circle. She allowed one hit, no earned runs and no walks with one strikeout.
She also went 1-for-2 with a double, run and three RBIs.
The Raiders’ other top performers against Southeastern:
—Macey Roper, 2-for-3, run, RBI.
—Lily Henry, 3-for-3, run, RBI.
—Madyson Cromer, 1-for-2, two runs.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performances on the day:
—Cromer, 1-for-2, double against Wetumpka.
—Roper, 1-for-1 against Wetumpka.
—Gracee Ward, 2-for-2, double, RBI against Yorkville.
—Morgan Blohm, 1-for-2, double against Yorkville.
Baseball
Oxford 9, Jacksonville 5: The fourth-ranked team in Class 6A, Oxford opened with a four-run first inning and beat Calhoun County rival Jacksonville on Monday at Choccolocco Park. Hayes Harrison swung the big bat of the day, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Other top performers for Oxford:
—Sam Robertson, 2-for-5, double, two runs, RBI.
—Peyton Watts, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—Chance Griner, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; struck out the only batter he faced to end the game.
—Hudson Gilman, RBI.
—Caleb Robertson, two RBIs, run.
—Dalton Fink, pitched three innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and a walk with five strikeouts.
—Hayden Gallahar, pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, no runs or walks with four strikeouts.
Alexandria splits: Alexandria (10-8), No. 7 in Class 5A, beat Fairhope 8-6 and lost to Saraland 14-13 during the Vally Cubs’ spring break trip on Monday.
Tripp Patterson pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief against Fairhope, allowing one hit, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts.
Other top performers against Fairhope:
—Austin West, 1-for-2, run.
—Aiden Brunner, 2-for-4, double, run.
—Seth Johnson, 2-for-2, run.
Alexandria’s top performers against Saraland:
—West, three runs.
—Sam Wade, 2-for-6, run.
—Ian Cartwright, 2-for-7, two runs.
—Austin Jeffers, home run.
—Tucker Kilgore, 2-for-6.