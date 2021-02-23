Prep roundup: Alexandria softball tops Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY — Ashley Phillips, Jill Cockrell, Rylee Gattis and Addie Jennings had two hits apiece as Alexandria’s softball team beat Pleasant Valley 10-1 on Tuesday.
The Valley Cubs improved to 3-1. Alexandria’s top performers:
— Phillips, 2-for-4, double, three runs.
— Cockrell, 2-for-5, two runs.
— Gattis, 2-for-5, two runs, two RBIs; pitched seven innings, allowing five hits, one walk and one earned run with three strikeouts.
— Jennings, 2-for-2, double, two runs, two RBIs.
— Clancy Bright, 1-for-3, one RBI.