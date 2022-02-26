Prep roundup: Alexandria softball runner-up at Hillcrest

TUSCALOOSA — Alexandria finished runners-up in the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Patriot Invitational, going 3-1 on Saturday.
The Valley Cubs lost to Thompson 5-0 in the final but beat Northridge 15-0, Curry 3-1 and Hillcrest 3-1.
Top performers for Alexandria (10-2), which will play at Oxford on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Against Northridge:
—Jill Cockrell, 2-for-3, triple, run.
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-3, home run, three runs, three RBIs.
—Rylee Gattis, 1-for-3, double, RBI; struck out three batters and allowed one hit in one inning.
—Chloe Gattis, 2-for-3, triple, two RBIs.
—Addie Jennings, 1-for-3, two runs, one RBI.
—Christian Hess, 2-for-2, home run, two runs, RBI.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-2, RBI.
—Brenlee Sparks, 1-for-2, two runs.
—Deja Bowie, 3-for-3, home run, double, three runs, six RBIs,
—Makenna Prickett, allowed no hits, no runs and one walk with one strikeout in three innings.
Against Curry:
—Cockrell, 1-for-2, double, RBI.
—Pressley Slaton, RBI.
—Bowie, 1-for-1, run.
—R.Gattis, 1-for-2, one run, RBI, home run; struck out five batters with no walks, allowed three hits and one earned run in five innings.
Against Hillcrest:
—Phillps, 2-for-3, run.
—R.Gattis, 1-for-2, double, RBI; pitched five innings, allowed one hit, no earned runs, no walks with seven strikeouts.
—Jennings, 1-for-2, run.
—Ava Johnson, 1-for-2, RBI.
Oxford at Leeds: Oxford’s softball team went 1-1-2 at the Leeds Invitational, tying Oak Mountain 5-5 and St. Clair County 8-8, beating West End 8-5 and losing to McAdory 6-2.
Oxford’s top performers against McAdory:
—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-2, one run.
—Cohlee Boone, 2-for-2, double, one run.
—Abbie MItchell, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
—Nevaeh Jackson, pitched two-thirds of an inning of relief, allowing one hit.
Oxford’s top performers against Oak Mountain:
—Boone, 1-for-1, RBI, run.
—Mitchell, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
—Burns, 1-for-1, RBI, run.
—Matti Sprawberry, 1-for-2, one run.
Oxford’s top performers against St. Clair County:
—MItchell, 1-for-1, two runs.
—Kylie Kiker, 1-for-1, two RBIs, two runs.
—Sprawberry, 1-for-1, three RBIs.
Oxford’s top performers against West End:
—Burns, 1-for-3, double.
—Boone, 2-for-2, run, RBI.
—Mitchell, 3-for-3, run, three RBIs.
—Sprawberry, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—Jackson, 1-for-1, triple, three RBIs.
Ohatchee goes 1-1-1: Ohatchee beat Dadeville 8-7, tied Hokes Bluff 3-3 and lost to Beulah 9-3 on Saturday.
Ohatchee’s top performers against Dadeville:
—Carden, 2-for-3, run.
—Hannah FItch, 2-for-2, three runs, RBI.
—Barnes, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
—Mackenzie Luna, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—A.Fitch, 1-for-2, run, two RBIs.
—Whitney McFry, 1-for-2, run.
—Tabi Davidson, 1-for-2, RBI.
Ohatchee’s top performers against Hokes Bluff:
—Ellie Carden, 2-for-3, double run, RBI.
—Savannah Reaves, 1-for-3, two RBIs.
—Alanah Fitch, 1-for-2, one run.
—Kylee Barnes, five innings pitched, eight hits, two earned runs, two strikeouts, two walks.
Ohatchee’s top performers against Beulah:
—Reaves, 1-for-3, run.
—H.Fitch, 1-for-3, run.
—Barnes, 2-for-3, double, run, two RBIs.
—Luna, 1-for-2, RBI.
Baseball
Piedmont sweeps: Piedmont swept two games Saturday, beating Sylvania 12-1 and Hokes Blluff 11-1.
Against Sylvania, Jack Hayes and Cole Wilson combined to throw a four-hitter for Piedmont. Hayes struck out seven batters, and Wilson struck out two. Hayes also homered and drove in two runs, and Wilson hit a double.
Piedmont's top performers against Sylvania:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-2, two runs.
—Omarion Foster, 1-for-1, run, RBI.
—Max Hanson, 2-for-4, double, two RBIs.
—Noah Reedy, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Jack Tolbert,2-for-2, two doubles, run, three RBIs.
—Jake Austin, 2-for-2, run, two RBIs.
Piedmont's top performers against Hokes Bluff:
—Estes, 2-for-3, three runs, two RBIs.
—Hanson, 2-for-3, double, run, three RBIs.
—Reedy, 1-for-2, double, run, RBI.
—Hayes, 2-for-3.
—Foster, 1-for-1, double, run, two RBIs.
Alexandria sweeps: The Valley Cubs beat Westbrook Christian 15-4 and Gadsden City 4-3 in 12 innings on Saturday.
Alexandria pounded out 16 hits against Westbrook, and Sam Wade's walk-off single plated pinch hitter Tanner Bedford with the winning run against Gadsden City.
Alexandria's top performers against Westbrook:
—Wade, 3-for-4, two runs.
—Austin West, 3-for-4, triple, three runs.
—Tucker Kilgore, double, run.
—Eli Barnes, 2-for-3, two runs.
—Seth Johnson, 2-for-3, triple, run.
—Tripp Patterson, 3 2/3 innings pitched, six strikeouts, no walks, six hits, three earned runs.
—Clay Bridges, 1 1/3 innings pitched, three strikeouts, one hit, no walks, no runs.
Alexandria's top performers against Gadsden City:
—Ian Cartwright, 1-for-5, double, run; pitched five innings, eight strikeouts, three hits, no runs, no walks.
—Kilgore, 1-for-1, double.
—Brayden Thacker, pitched four innings, five strikeouts, one walk, three hits, one earned run.
—Bridges, pitched one perfect inning with one strikeout.
—Evan Snow, pitched one perfect inning.