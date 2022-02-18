Prep roundup: Alexandria softball, Jacksonville soccer win

ALBERTVILLE — Alexandria opened its softball season with two victories, 5-0 over Southside and 5-2 over Douglas.
Rylee Gattis pitched a one-hit shutout against Southside, and Ashley Phillips hit a two-run home run. Clancy Bright drove in two runs en route to going 3-for-3 on the day, and Addie Jennings had one RBI.
Freshman Pressley Slaton got the win against Douglas and hit a three-run home run.
Jill Cockrell was 3-for-4 on the day.
Alexandria will face Hazel Green Saturday at 9 a.m., Cullman at 1:30 p.m. and Albertville at 3 p.m.
Soccer
Jacksonville girls 3, Weaver 0: At Jacksonville, Sarah Sloughfy scored two goals and had an assist. Kylie Terrell added a goal. Olivia King and Kaylee Snead each had one assist. Goalie Willa Kate Walker recorded the shutout.