Prep roundup: Alexandria softball goes 6-1 at Gulf Shores; PV splits

GULF SHORES — Alexandria’s softball team went 6-1 in the Gulf Shores Classic to finish among the top four out of 45 teams from Alabama and the Southeast.
In Wednesday’s action, the Valley Cubs (23-3), ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, beat North Little Rock (Ark.) 4-0 and Westminster (Miami) 3-0 before falling to Alabama 7A No. 1 Hewitt-Trussville 5-0.
In games earlier this week, Alexandria beat Marshall County (Tenn.) 19-4, Class 3A No. 4 Houston Academy 1-0, Buffalo Springs (Ark.) Central 8-2 and Class 4A No. 1 Curry 5-0.
Rylee Gattis pitched all 15 2/3 innings Wednesday, going 2-1. The reigning 5A player and pitcher of the year allowed five hits, one earned run and four walks with four strikeouts against Hewitt-Trussville.
For the day, she allowed 11 hits, one earned run and four walks with 16 strikeouts. She also went 4-for-9 at the plate with two RBIs.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Clancy Bright, 2-for-2, double against Hewitt-Trussville; RBI against North Little Rock;
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-3 against Hewitt-Trussville; 1-for-3, run, RBI against North Little Rock; 2-for-3, double, run, RBI against Westminster.
—Jill Cockrell, 2-for-3, two runs against North Little Rock; 3-for-3, run, RBI against Westminster.
—Chloe Gattis. 1-for-3, RBI against North Little Rock.
Pleasant Valley splits: Pleasant Valley beat Sumiton Christian 4-3 and lost to Westminster (Miami) 11-3 in bracket play in the Gulf Coast Classic on Wednesday.
Combined with pool play, the Raiders went 3-3 at Gulf Shores. Ranked No. ? in 3A, the Raiders are 14-8-1 on the season.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers Wednesday:
—Macey Roper, 2-for-3, triple, run, RBI against Sumiton Christian; run, RBI against Westminster.
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-2, two runs, RBI against Sumiton Christian; 1-for-2, double, run against Westminster.
—Taylor Nix, 1-for-3, run against Sumiton Christian.
—Haylie Lee, winning pitcher, three innings, two hits, no runs, no walks, one strikeout.
—Analee Hurst, 1-for-1, double, run, RBI against Westminster.