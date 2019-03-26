Alexandria’s softball team is 2-2 through pool play in the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores, falling to Central-Phenix City 4-2 and Northview 3-2 and beating Enterprise 3-1 and Charles Henderson 9-0.
The Valley Cubs are 8-6.
Alexandria’s top performers against Charles Henderson:
—Jordan Beason, 1-for-3, triple, one run, two RBIs
—Logan Irwin, 2-for-2, double, two runs, one RBI
—Maggie Phillips, 2-for-3, home run, two runs, one RBI
—Mattie Wade, 2-for-3, first career home run, one run, three RBIs, stolen base
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-4, one run
—Lanie Dreyer, 2-for-3; five innings pitched, allowed one hit, no runs, one walk, struck out five
—Kodie Williams, 1-for-3, one run
Alexandria’s top performers against Enterprise:
—Irwin, 1-for-2, two RBIs
—Dreyer, 1-for-3, one run
—Abby Bowers, one RBI
—Maggie Phillips, pitched five innings, allowed one hit, no earned runs and one walk, struck out 10 batters
Alexandria’s top performers against Northview:
—Williams, 2-for-3, one run
—Irwin, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Dreyer, pitched 4⅔ innings, allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk, struck out six batters
Alexandria’s top performers against Central:
—Wade, 1-for-3, one run
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-3, one run
—Maggie Phillips, four innings pitched, allowed four hits, no earned runs and no walks, struck out five
Pleasant Valley wins three: Playing in the Gulf Coast Classic, Pleasant Valley lost to Enterprise 9-2 and Stanhope-Elmore 7-1 and Northview 6-5. The Raiders improved to 13-5.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Enterprise:
—Lindsey Pritchett, 1-for-2, one run.
—Savannah Williams, 2-for-2, one run.
—Cortney Williams, 1-for-2, one RBI.
—Bailey Harris, one RBI.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Stanhope-Elmore:
—Pritchett, 3-for-3, three runs.
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Savannah Williams, 1-for-3, triple, three RBIs.
—Cortney Williams, 2-for-3, two RBIs.
—Julianna Ballew, 1-for-2, one run.
—Madison Borders, pitched three innings, allowed six hits and one earned run, no walks.
—Leah Patterson, pitched two innings, allowed two hits, no runs and one walk with one strikeout.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Northview:
—Pritchett, 1-for-2, one run.
—Savannah Williams, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Cortney Williams, 1-for-1, two runs, one RBI.
—Harris, 1-for-2, home run, one run, two RBIs.
—Krystal Brown, 1-for-2, double, one run.
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
Baseball
Piedmont wins two: Piedmont won two games in the Oxford Spring Experience on Tuesday, beating Corner 4-1 and Oneonta 4-1 on Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Piedmont improved to 17-4.
Top performers against Corner:
—Mason Mohon, 1-for-2, double, one RBI
—Bryce Walter, 1-for-2, double, one run; pitched seven innings, allowing eight hits, no earned runs and no walks and striking out six batters
—Austin Estes, 1-for-3, two RBIs
Piedmont’s top performers against Oneonta:
—Brant Deerman, 3-for-3, triple, one run, one RBI
—Mohon, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
—Jack Hayes, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Sean Smith, 1-for-2, one RBI, pitched three scoreless innings, allowing no hits and no walks with five strikeouts
—Silas Thompson, pitched four innings, allowed two hits, one earned run and four walks, struck out two batters
Wellborn 3, B.B. Comer 0: Joseph Wyatt pitched a complete game, giving up five hits with five strikeouts and no runs in the Oxford Spring Experience at Choccolocco Park. Wellborn’s other top performers:
—Jett Smith, 1-for-3, double, one RBI.
—Will Waldrop, 1-for-2, double, one RBI.
—Brayden Dempsey, 1-for-3, one RBI.