Prep roundup: Alexandria shuts out Jacksonville in baseball

Alexandria scored twice in the fifth inning and once in the sixth, and three pitchers combined for a shutout as the Valley Cubs beat Jacksonville 3-0 on Thursday.
Andrew Allen worked four innings, Tripp Patterson two and Ian Cartwright one. Allen came away with seven of the trio’s 10 strikeouts, and they combined to allow three hits and one walk.
Alexandria’s two-run fifth featured doubles by Canyon Mickler and Seth Johnson … all coming with two outs.
Sam Wade walked and scored in the sixth. Austin West singled behind Wade, accounting for the third of the Valley Cubs’ three hits.
Jacksonville’s best chance to score came after Dakoda Williams led off with a double and reached third base on a wild pitch. Allen retired the next two batters, striking out two.
Softball
Alexandria 10, Pleasant Valley 0: Rylee Gattis struck out 12 batters and allowed two hits in five innings of work. She also hit a home run and double and drove in four runs while going 3-for-4 on the day.
Other top performers for Alexandria (5-1):
—Jill Cockrell, 1-for-3, triple, one run, one RBI
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-3, double, two runs
—Addie Jennings, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Christian Hess, 1-for-3, home run
—Chloe Gattis, 3-for-3, double
Saks 6, Ashville 3: Saks’ Raina Zackery struck out six batters over seven innings and spread out five hits.
Other top performers for Saks:
—Amiyah Sullivan, two singles, one RBI
—Arielle Sillmon, two singles
—Olivia Wills, double, two RBIs
—Naya Lynch, single
Cleburne County 8, Oxford 0: Jayci Boozer hit a double and drove in three runs to lead the Tigers at the plate. The reigning Class 4A player of the year also struck out 18 batters and spread out four hits over seven innings.
Other top performers for Cleburne County:
—Kaden Pritchett, 1-for-3, triple
—Sarah Hunt, 1-for-2, double, one run
—Carlee Hiett, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Alyssa Hunt, one RBI
Top performers for Oxford:
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-2
—Kannon Slaughter, 1-for-3
—Matti Sprawberry, 1-for-3
—Kylie Kiker, 1-for-3