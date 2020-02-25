Prep roundup: Alexandria, Saks pick up baseball wins

Landon Comer pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks to lead Alexandria’s baseball team to an 8-0 victory over Fort Payne on Tuesday. He also drove in a run and stole a base.
Alexandria improved to 3-2.
Other top performers for the Valley Cubs:
—Dylan DiGangi, 3-for-3, triple, one run, two RBIs
—Cade Shaddix, 1-for-2, home run, one run, four RBIs
—Seth Slayton, 1-for-2, double, one run, steal
Saks 17, Winterboro 0: Saks pounded out 13 hits while improving to 2-0 on the season.
—Rickey Garrett, 2-for-4, one RBI
—Kyle Goedde, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI
—Taylor Fields, 2-for-2, three runs, one RBI
—Hunter McLeod, 2-for-2, three RBIs; pitched three innings, allowed no runs on five hits, five strikeouts, one walk.
—Hunter Landingham, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs
—Zack Waters, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Caleb Murphy, 1-for-2, two runs, two RBIs
Softball
Spain Park 6, Oxford 1: Spain Park’s Annabelle Widra banged out three hits and dazzled in the circle in Tuesday’s win over Oxford at Choccolocco Park. She struck out 11 Yellow Jackets and allowed two hits.
Oxford fell to 4-2 with the loss.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Sarah Howell, reached on an error and hit-by-pitch
—Alex Howard, RBI double
Spain Park’s other top performers:
—Taylor Harrington, 2-for-4
—Mackenzie Thompson, two doubles