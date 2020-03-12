Prep roundup: Alexandria, Pleasant Valley softball score victories

Alexandria’s softball team, ranked fifth in Class 5A in the season’s first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, got a three-hitter from Lanie Dreyer and beat Oxford 5-1 at home Thursday.
Dreyer allowed no earned runs or walks and struck out seven batters in seven innings. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Alexandria improved to 5-0 on the season. Here are the Valley Cubs’ other top performers:
—Addison Jennings, 2-for-3, one run
—Kylee Jordan, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Quendeja Bowie, one RBI
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-2, one run
—Millie Burt, 2-for-3, one RBI
Top performers for Oxford:
—Sarah Howell, 1-for-3
—Bailey Clark, 1-for-3, one RBI
Pleasant Valley 9, Weaver 0: Pleasant Valley's Leah Patterson pitched a three-hitter in a softball win over Weaver on Thursday.
Patterson worked all seven innings for host Pleasant Valley (5-4, 2-0 Class 3A, Area 11) and struck out 11 while giving up one walk.
At the plate, she was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Pleasant Valley didn't score until breaking out for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Raiders added a run each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Pleasant Valley's other top performers:
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-3, hit by pitch once, two RBIs
—Lily Henry, 1-for-4, one double, two RBIs
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-4, one double, two RBIs
—Bailey Harris, 2-for-4, two runs
—Madyson Cromer, 1-for-3, hit by pitch once
—Chandler Dorsett, 1-for-4, one double, one RBI
—Erin Rose, 1-for-3
—Taylor Nix, 2-for-3, one RBI
Tennis
Donoho girls 9, Plainview 0; Donoho boys 9, Plainview 0: Donoho's boys and girls tennis teams swept Plainview 9-0 on Tuesday at Anniston Country Club.
The Falcons will host Pleasant Valley on March 17 in their next match.
Donoho boys 9, Plainview 0: Singles: 1, Cooper Montgomery (D) 8-0; 2, Jack Ballard (D) 8-1; 3 Zach Cater (D) 8-3; 4, Sam Ballard (D) 8-4; 5, Cainan Stacks (D) 8-0; 6 Garrett Orth (D) 8-1. Doubles: 1, Montgomery/J. Ballard (D) 8-0; 2, Cater/Stacks (D) 8-5; 3, S. Ballard/Orth (D) 8-2.
Donoho girls 9, Plainview 0: Singles: 1, Claire Hillman (D) 8-0; 2, Virginia Hutto (D) 8-1; 3, Mary Marshall Perry (D) 8-3; 4, Harper Pumroy (D) 8-0; 5, Claire Walker (D) 8-1; 6, Blair Kitchen (D) 8-2. Doubles: 1, Emma Weidmer/Hutto (D) 8-1; 2, Hillman/Lily Grace Draper (D) 8-0; 3, Perry/Walker (D) 8-2.