Prep roundup: Alexandria, Oxford go 2-1 in softball

ALBERTVILLE — Alexandria’s softball team went 2-1 in the Albertville Invitational on Saturday, beating Albertville 1-0 and Wicksburg 2-0, and falling to Austin 1-0.
The Valley Cubs’ pitching showed out. Rylee Gattis threw a four-hitter over six innings against Albertville, striking out 10 batters with one walk, and she pitched a perfect inning of relief against Wicksburg.
Against Austin, Gattis allowed three hits and one earned run with a walk and seven strikeouts.
Gattis also had Alexandria’s lone hit against Austin
Makenna Prickett got the win against Wicksburg, allowing one hit and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
— Ashley Phillips, 1-for-2, drove in both runs against Wicksburg.
— Brie Troup, 1-for-2, one run against Wicksburg.
— Christian Hess, 1-for-3, one RBI against Albertville.
Oxford goes 2-1: Oxford one two of three games at the Leeds tournament on Saturday, beating St. Clair County 2-1 and Oak Mountain 3-2 and falling 5-0 to Spain Park.
The Yellow Jackets (4-2) will play at Lincoln on Monday.
Oxford’s top performers on Saturday:
— Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-2, one RBI against St. Clair County.
— Berkley Mooney, four innings pitched, four hits and one earned run allowed with three walks and three strikeouts against St. Clair County.
— Neveah Jackson, pitched one hitless inning with two walks and two strikeouts against St. Clair County; four innings pitched against Oak Mountain, allowing two hits, one earned run and two walks with three strikeouts.
— Riley Rhodes, 1-for-2, one run against Oak Mountain.
— Cohlee Boone, 1-for-1, double, one run against Oak Mountain.
Baseball
Saks sweeps: Saks opened the season with two victories, 9-4 over Coosa Christian and 3-2 over Ider.
Saks’ top performers:
— Mason Jairrels, two hits, three RBIs against Coosa Christian; pitched six innings with nine strikeouts against Ider.
— Trent Hopkins three hits against Coosa Christian.
— Rickey Garrett, two hits, two RBIs against Coosa Christian; pitched six innings with nine strikeouts.
— Clay Rucker, two hits, two RBIs against Ider.
— Zach Waters, two hits against Ider.
Ohatchee 9, White Plains 2: Devin Howell went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, two runs and an RBI, and Carson Tittle went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead Ohatchee’s offensive attack.
On the mound, Brent Honaker threw four hitless innings, allowing no earned runs with 11 strikeouts and three walks.
Other top performers for Ohatchee:
— Jake Roberts, pitched three innings, allowed three hits and one earned run, three strikeouts and no walks.
— Trey Pesnell, 1-for-4, double, one run.
— Konner Baswell, RBI.
White Plains’ top performers:
— Brian Barnett, RBI.
— Carson Tyree, 1-for-1, double, two runs.
— Tyler Daniel, four innings pitched, two hits allowed with two walks and six runs (none earned), four strikeouts.