Prep roundup: Alexander leads JCA boys past Donoho

Behind Tavian Alexander’s double-double, Jacksonville Christian’s boys basketball team remained undefeated by knocking off Donoho 65-41 on Friday.
Alexander finished with 12 points, 18 rebounds and three steals.
JCA (5-0, 1-0 Class 1A, Area 10) travels to Ragland on Thursday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Ethan Fair, 12 points, nine assists, four rebounds, three steals
—Brodie Clay, eight points, three steals
—Landon Wills, eight points
—Tanner Wilson, six points, four assists
Girls
Donoho 59, Jacksonville Christian 44: Victoria O’Neill scored 32 points to lead the Falcons to victory. Rebekah Carter recorded a double-double in the loss, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
JCA (1-3, 0-1 Class 1A, Area 10) travels to Ragland on Thursday.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Julie Cleckler, 12 points
—Anastasia O’Neill, 10 points
Other top performers for JCA:
—Kara Grace, seven points, eight rebounds
—Mia Morales, seven points, seven rebounds, four steals
—Hannah Clayton, four points, six rebounds