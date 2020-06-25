Prep recruiting: Faith Christian's Campbell to play softball at Judson

A pandemic-shortened season didn’t keep Faith Christian softball standout Jordan Campbell from her chance to play in college.
Campbell signed with Judson College on Thursday in a quickly planned ceremony.
“It has been a dream of mine to play college softball since I was a little girl,” she said. “Judson College has blessed me with that opportunity, and I plan to make the best out of it.
“I will miss my high school teammates and wish the best of luck to them in their next season. I’m so excited to start this new chapter in my life.”
Judson College is a private women's school located in Marion and is part of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Among Campbell’s teammates will be former Faith teammate Madi Snow, a 2019 Faith graduate.
They’ll also team with Wellborn grads Lucy Williams and Blakely Cupp, who signed with Judson earlier this year.
An All-Calhoun County player, Campbell batted .426 with 30 RBIs and three home runs while helping Faith reach the Alabama High School Athletic Association East Regional in 2019. She was batting .400 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the AHSAA to halt play this spring.
“I am very proud of Jordan,” said Faith coach Jason Campball, Jordan’s father. “I know she has worked hard and loves the game.
“It has been a fun ride, these high school years. I have been blessed to be able to coach her and watch her grow. I wouldn’t trade that for the world. I’m excited for her, and we are thankful for the blessing the Lord has given her.”