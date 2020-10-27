You have permission to edit this article.
Prep rankings: Oxford is No. 1 in 6A; Ohatchee, Piedmont, Wellborn are 2-3-4 in 3A

Ohatchee vs Piedmont action

Ohatchee's Trey Pesnell gets grabbed by Piedmont's Jakari Foster during the Ohatchee vs Piedmont AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 10-0; 276

2. Hoover; 9-1; 191

3. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 184

4. Theodore; 8-1; 160

5. Daphne; 8-1; 120

6. Auburn; 8-1; 119

7. Central-Phenix City; 6-3; 100

8. Austin; 8-1; 86

9. Fairhope; 7-2; 40

10. James Clemens; 8-2; 23

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-2) 7, Prattville (6-3) 5.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Oxford (23); 8-1; 276

2. Mountain Brook; 7-1; 200

3. Pinson Valley; 7-2; 188

4. Opelika; 7-2; 153

5. Saraland; 8-2; 121

6. Spanish Fort; 7-2; 114

7. Clay-Chalkville; 8-1; 107

8. Pelham; 7-1; 71

9. Athens; 7-2; 35

10. McGill-Toolen; 6-2; 28

Others receiving votes: Eufaula (8-2) 10, Briarwood (7-2) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-1) 4.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Ramsay (14); 8-0; 249

2. St. Paul's (8); 9-0; 224

3. Pleasant Grove; 7-2; 168

4. Central-Clay Co.; 8-1; 162

5. Guntersville; 8-0; 142

6. Alexandria (1); 9-0; 128

7. Pike Road; 9-0; 91

8. Faith-Mobile; 8-1; 72

9. Demopolis; 9-0; 45

10. Fairview; 8-1; 21

Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-3) 5, Russellville (8-1) 3, Leeds (8-2) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (22); 9-0; 273

2. Madison Aca. (1); 8-0; 207

3. Gordo; 8-1; 178

4. Handley; 7-0; 145

5. Etowah; 6-2; 116

6. Mobile Chr.; 7-1; 113

7. Jacksonville; 6-3; 90

8. Madison Co.; 8-2; 60

9. Bibb Co.; 8-2; 48

10. Good Hope; 9-1; 44

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (8-1) 16, Alabama Chr. (8-1) 13, Williamson (7-3) 7, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (23); 9-0; 276

2. Ohatchee; 8-1; 192

3. Piedmont; 8-1; 183

4. Wellborn; 8-1; 144

5. Montgomery Aca.; 9-0; 134

6. Flomaton; 7-2; 127

7. T.R. Miller; 7-2; 99

8. Thomasville; 8-1; 69

9. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-2; 53

10. East Lawrence; 8-1; 17

Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 10, Slocomb (8-1) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Plainview (8-1) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (21); 8-1; 270

2. Lanett (2); 8-2; 210

3. Leroy; 8-1; 187

4. Spring Garden; 8-1; 141

5. Red Bay; 7-1; 133

6. North Sand Mountain; 8-1; 96

7. B.B. Comer; 8-1; 61

8. G.W. Long; 7-1; 52

9. Abbeville; 8-1; 50

10. Clarke Co.; 7-2; 49

Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (7-2) 34, Falkville (8-1) 19, Isabella (8-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (8-1) 4, Colbert Co. (7-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (22); 9-0; 273

2. Linden (1); 8-0; 210

3. Maplesville; 8-1; 183

4. Sweet Water; 6-2; 157

5. Notasulga; 7-1; 134

6. Decatur Heritage; 8-2; 114

7. Valley Head; 8-1; 87

8. Pickens Co.; 7-2; 63

9. Berry; 8-1; 58

10. Winterboro; 8-1; 22

Others receiving votes: McKenzie (7-2) 5, Florala (7-2) 3, Hubbertville (7-2) 1, Ragland (7-2) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (23); 8-0; 276

2. Bessemer Aca.; 7-1; 206

3. Escambia Aca.; 7-1; 184

4. Jackson Aca.; 10-0; 156

5. Patrician; 7-1; 130

6. Chambers Aca.; 8-1; 122

7. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-2; 84

8. Morgan Aca.; 7-2; 59

9. Pike Liberal Arts; 6-2; 56

10. Abbeville Chr.; 7-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (6-3) 9, Macon-East (7-3) 8, Monroe Aca. (6-3) 2, Pickens Aca. (5-4) 2, Sparta (5-3) 1.

