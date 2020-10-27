Prep rankings: Oxford is No. 1 in 6A; Ohatchee, Piedmont, Wellborn are 2-3-4 in 3A

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 10-0; 276
2. Hoover; 9-1; 191
3. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 184
4. Theodore; 8-1; 160
5. Daphne; 8-1; 120
6. Auburn; 8-1; 119
7. Central-Phenix City; 6-3; 100
8. Austin; 8-1; 86
9. Fairhope; 7-2; 40
10. James Clemens; 8-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-2) 7, Prattville (6-3) 5.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (23); 8-1; 276
2. Mountain Brook; 7-1; 200
3. Pinson Valley; 7-2; 188
4. Opelika; 7-2; 153
5. Saraland; 8-2; 121
6. Spanish Fort; 7-2; 114
7. Clay-Chalkville; 8-1; 107
8. Pelham; 7-1; 71
9. Athens; 7-2; 35
10. McGill-Toolen; 6-2; 28
Others receiving votes: Eufaula (8-2) 10, Briarwood (7-2) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-1) 4.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Ramsay (14); 8-0; 249
2. St. Paul's (8); 9-0; 224
3. Pleasant Grove; 7-2; 168
4. Central-Clay Co.; 8-1; 162
5. Guntersville; 8-0; 142
6. Alexandria (1); 9-0; 128
7. Pike Road; 9-0; 91
8. Faith-Mobile; 8-1; 72
9. Demopolis; 9-0; 45
10. Fairview; 8-1; 21
Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-3) 5, Russellville (8-1) 3, Leeds (8-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (22); 9-0; 273
2. Madison Aca. (1); 8-0; 207
3. Gordo; 8-1; 178
4. Handley; 7-0; 145
5. Etowah; 6-2; 116
6. Mobile Chr.; 7-1; 113
7. Jacksonville; 6-3; 90
8. Madison Co.; 8-2; 60
9. Bibb Co.; 8-2; 48
10. Good Hope; 9-1; 44
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (8-1) 16, Alabama Chr. (8-1) 13, Williamson (7-3) 7, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (23); 9-0; 276
2. Ohatchee; 8-1; 192
3. Piedmont; 8-1; 183
4. Wellborn; 8-1; 144
5. Montgomery Aca.; 9-0; 134
6. Flomaton; 7-2; 127
7. T.R. Miller; 7-2; 99
8. Thomasville; 8-1; 69
9. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-2; 53
10. East Lawrence; 8-1; 17
Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 10, Slocomb (8-1) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Plainview (8-1) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (21); 8-1; 270
2. Lanett (2); 8-2; 210
3. Leroy; 8-1; 187
4. Spring Garden; 8-1; 141
5. Red Bay; 7-1; 133
6. North Sand Mountain; 8-1; 96
7. B.B. Comer; 8-1; 61
8. G.W. Long; 7-1; 52
9. Abbeville; 8-1; 50
10. Clarke Co.; 7-2; 49
Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (7-2) 34, Falkville (8-1) 19, Isabella (8-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (8-1) 4, Colbert Co. (7-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (22); 9-0; 273
2. Linden (1); 8-0; 210
3. Maplesville; 8-1; 183
4. Sweet Water; 6-2; 157
5. Notasulga; 7-1; 134
6. Decatur Heritage; 8-2; 114
7. Valley Head; 8-1; 87
8. Pickens Co.; 7-2; 63
9. Berry; 8-1; 58
10. Winterboro; 8-1; 22
Others receiving votes: McKenzie (7-2) 5, Florala (7-2) 3, Hubbertville (7-2) 1, Ragland (7-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (23); 8-0; 276
2. Bessemer Aca.; 7-1; 206
3. Escambia Aca.; 7-1; 184
4. Jackson Aca.; 10-0; 156
5. Patrician; 7-1; 130
6. Chambers Aca.; 8-1; 122
7. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-2; 84
8. Morgan Aca.; 7-2; 59
9. Pike Liberal Arts; 6-2; 56
10. Abbeville Chr.; 7-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (6-3) 9, Macon-East (7-3) 8, Monroe Aca. (6-3) 2, Pickens Aca. (5-4) 2, Sparta (5-3) 1.