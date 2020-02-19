Prep notebook: What’s the next step for classification groupings in wrestling?

There’s talk in wrestling circles about retooling the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s classification breakdown, and we just saw a good reason to rethink things.
Ranburne, a 2A school, finished third in the 1A-5A division at last week’s state tournament. The two teams that finished ahead of the Bulldogs, Arab and Jasper, will reclassify to 6A starting next school year.
This came a year after Ranburne finished seventh, but second among all non-5As. St. James, a 4A school, also finished ahead of the Bulldogs in 2019.
If only something could’ve changed in the competition category breakdown before then, Jay Harlan’s 10-year-old program would have a blue trophy for the school’s case.
“It would’ve benefitted us these last two years, definitely,” Harlan said.
Of course, the AHSAA has more to consider than one school’s plight. Not every school has wrestling. As a general rule, the smaller the school, the less likely it has wrestling.
The breakdown of 7A, 6A and 1A-5A competition divisions is based on how many teams there are in each division. Ranburne was third of 52 1A-5A schools that qualified wrestlers for state. In 6A, 37 schools had representation, and 23 7A schools were in Huntsville.
Combining things differently — say, bumping 5As into the same division with 6As — perhaps fixes one problem while creating another one.
“I’ve heard different things,” Harlan said. “I’ve heard they’re going to three divisions. I’ve heard they were going 1-4A. I don’t know what they’re going to do.
“Either way, we’re competing with the 5As right now. In my opinion, we shouldn’t have to compete with the 5As.”
Competitive balance
Soon enough, the AHSAA will have competitive-balance points tallied by private schools in basketball and can announce hoops reclassification/realignment for the next two-year cycle. Word around the Northeast Regional this week had Sacred Heart possibly bumping up to 3A, but it looks as though that will not happen.
After the AHSAA tweaked its competitive-balance rule in July, basing on points accumulated over two seasons instead of three, the relevant seasons for this cycle will be 2018-19 and 2019-20. Basketball is considered a co-ed sport, so schools must accumulate seven points to move up.
As of the boys’ team’s loss to LaFayette in Tuesday’s Northeast Regional final, Sacred Heart’s boys and girls have a combined six points for their past two completed seasons. Here’s the breakdown: five for the boys, based on their 2019 state-final appearance (four) and 2020 regional-final appearance (one); and one point for the girls’ team’s two regional-semifinal appearances (half point apiece).
How close did Sacred Heart, which bumped up to 2A based on the last competitive-balance ruling, come to bumping up in class again? The girls’ team’s regional-semifinal losses the past two years came in overtime games. Had they reached the final, they’d have two points instead of one, pushing Sacred Heart’s coed basketball total to the necessary seven to bump up in class.
The AHSAA won’t comment on competitive-balance numbers until announcing the final verdict soon, but it looks like Sacred Heart narrowly avoided another bump up.
Class 3A is crowded enough around here, considering public schools Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn will be 3A for the 2020-22 reclassification cycle.
Noteworthy
—As much as rain would allow, spring sports got underway this week. Baseball, golf, outdoor track, soccer, softball and tennis have begun playing. In terms of active sports, it’s the busiest time of the year, which leads us to the next item …
Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events:
• Volleyball (Alexandria)
• Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
• Wrestling (Oxford)
• Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
• Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational, March 6-7, Oxford Lake.
• Baseball, March 6-10, Choccolocco Park
• Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park
• Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club
• Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park
• Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park
