Weaver paid a fitting tribute to Daryl Hamby over the weekend.
During the school’s fall sports banquet at Golden Corral in Oxford, Weaver girls basketball/softball coach and assistant football coach Gary Atchley presented Hamby with a Weaver football helmet, with 52 award stars spread on one side and seven red paws on the back.
The stars represented Hamby’s 52 victories at Weaver, second most to Bill Bryan’s 70 in Weaver history. The paw represented Weaver’s school-record seven playoff berths in as many years under Hamby.
Hamby finished 52-49 in nine seasons, the third football coach in Weaver history to finish with a winning record. Weaver’s teams made eight playoff appearances under him, the most of any Bearcat coach.
Hamby gave a brief and typically emotional speech, calling his time coaching the Bearcats in football and boys’ basketball “a great time in my life.”
“I have loved every minute at Weaver High School,” he said. “I am so blessed.”
Hamby announced last spring that he would step away from coaching after this school year. He initially planned to coach football and boys’ basketball but turned basketball over to Marcus Herbert a year early.
Weaver hired Cherokee County offensive coordinator and former Cleburne County lineman Justin Taylor to replace Hamby in football.
Noteworthy
—Wednesday saw a mass signing ceremony at Oxford, honoring 10 athletes across six sports for earning opportunities to play collegiately. Also honored was a National Merit Scholarship finalist. The list included football’s Kendall McCallum (LSU) and Tyetus Smith-Lindsey (UAB) and basketball’s Eugene Leonard (Wallace State-Hanceville), and the athletes from the most high-profile sports naturally were the biggest draws. Each one has a story, however, and a teacher for soccer player Deinnah Isaac (Faulkner University) reached out to shed light: “She is an excellent role model — on and off the field,” Laura Phillips said in an email. “She is the kind of student that others flock to follow … a natural leader. Deinnah is in my AP Lit class; she is very bright and insightful and thinks well on her feet. I have no doubt she will be successful at the next level and beyond.”
—Anniston girls basketball coach Eddie Bullock praised Anniston acting superintendent Marlon Jones for support given Bullock’s team during its pursuit of the program’s first state championship this week. They arrived in Birmingham on Monday with the chance to stay in the area for five days, assuming they won their semifinal game Tuesday night. Bullock wanted to keep the team focused and thought staying in the area would help. “Dr. Jones, our interim superintendent, has done a fantastic job of supporting us, and our administration has supported us well,” said Bullock, whose team beat Greensboro on Tuesday and will play Rogers on Friday. “We’re just glad, because it gives the girls a feeling of pride and a feeling of somebody wanting them to do well.”
—Congratulations to Faith Christian senior Zana Christjohn, named regional winner of the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Award in Class 1A. The award recognizes excellence in academics and athletics. Christjohn will be recognized at the Bryant-Jordan banquet in April, when a state winner will be named. She was a key player on Faith’s state-semifinal volleyball team and plays tennis. She has a 4.3 GPA and scored a 34 on the ACT.
—Checking in with former prep standouts from the area, former Oxford softball star Hayley Lyner was named the Alabama Community College Conference’s player of the week for Feb. 18-24, batting .800 with two home runs and six RBIs and scoring three runs. She’s a freshman outfielder for Southern Union.
—The signings keep coming, and Faith Christian will get in on the action Friday. Tennis standout Jac Myrick will sign with Gadsden State. Congrats!
—Ohatchee native Rush Propst continues to win at football, but controversy has followed him to Georgia. The Colquitt County (Ga.) school system placed him on administrative leave while investigating an unspecified “personnel issues,” according to Tuesday reports. The school system said there’s no timetable for his return. Propst left Hoover for Colquitt County amid controversy in 2007. He was 110-16 with five state titles at Hoover. He’s 119-35 with two state titles at Colquitt County, plus other trips to the finals.
—Big countywide events loom. The rest of the county championships schedule is as follows: baseball, March 8-12 with March 13 as a rain date at Choccolocco Park. Seeding meeting Sunday at 2 p.m. at Piedmont; boys and girls soccer, April 4-6 at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls golf, April 5-6 at Pine Hill; track and field, April 8 at Choccolocco Park; softball, April 9-12 at Choccolocco Park.