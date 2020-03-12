Prep notebook: Some signings are bigger than they initially appear

Remember football signing day and noise about whether big signing-day ceremonies shrink, once fine print is known?
Here’s a story about a small signing day that grew, upon examining the fine print.
Kiana Montgomery, a star on Anniston’s first state champion girls basketball team, signed with Shelton State Community College on Wednesday. Some might yawn at a junior-college signing, but let’s scour the fine print.
Shelton State, ranked No. 4 in the National Junior College Athletic Association, was scheduled to begin play in the national tournament next week before it was postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The Bucs (29-2) won the Alabama Community College Conference championship.
Shelton State has several players active at Division I schools, including Alabama senior point guard Cierra Johnson. The Bucs have players active at Old Dominion, Hawaii, Troy, Central Arkansas, Texas Southern and Norfolk State. Twin guards LaTascya and LaTora Duff have committed to New Mexico.
And yes, Montgomery will receive a full ride. At Shelton, that means tuition, fees and books covered.
There’s an opportunity for a 6-foot-2, very athletic young lady with already sound academics to follow in the footsteps of former Anniston star Miajah Bullock, who started at Wallace State-Hanceville and turned that into a Division I shot at Delaware State.
“Shelton is a great school, a great junior college, and Shelton has great coaches,” she said. “They will help me perform the best I can perform and get better to actually go to a D-I, or something like that.
“That’s a winning school, too, and I like to win.”
So this signing was bigger than some might think at first blush. Congratulations, Kiana Montgomery!
Back pats
The Pleasant Valley folks running Calhoun County championship events this year deserve back pats. Through six of 10 events in the 2019-20 school year, things have run smoothly.
That proved hardest with the county baseball tournament, which concluded with Piedmont’s 6-1 victory over Alexandria in Tuesday’s county final. Unrelenting rain that tormented spring sports before the tournament also forced several adjustments to complete the tournament by its scheduled completion date.
By the time the tourney ended, it went through three bracket changes. Organizers moved Friday’s schedule to Saturday and had to move two of those games from Choccolocco Park to Pleasant Valley because of field conditions.
Saturday saw four total games, including two regular-season area games, play out at Pleasant Valley. Organizers crammed seven county-tourney games into Monday and got it down to the semifinals and final, which played out Tuesday on the Rudy Abbott Field turf at Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium.
Pleasant Valley principal Mark Proper rechecked forecast updates on his cell phone throughout the days when rain threatened the tournament. Things ran on time as much as things can in a baseball tournament, and the tournament had hospitality and all of the trappings of a county championship.
Good job with county baseball, and good job all year!
Noteworthy
—Coaches in our coverage area, all sports: we want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, as that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email, and please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com.
Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Clay-Central, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—For baseball and softball coaches using Game Changer, a screenshot of the game’s box score is the most efficient way to report game results for all involved. It’s quick for coaches and helps with fast handling against a deadline on our end.
—Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events:
• Volleyball (Alexandria)
• Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
• Wrestling (Oxford)
• Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
• Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational (Oxford boys, Donoho girls)
• Baseball (Piedmont)
• Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park
• Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club
• Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park
• Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park