Social media has a way of becoming the game after the game, and so it was after Saturday’s Calhoun County basketball tournament finals.
The subject du jour? A player from the losing team being named most valuable player.
Sacred Heart’s Jayden Stone was named MVP on the boys’ side after the Cardinals lost to Oxford in the title game, and it became long-thread fodder.
Players from losing teams winning MVP has precedent. Anniston’s Lashedrick Edmondson last did it, in 2012.
No problem here with Stone being named MVP. He was the best player in the tournament and played like it, showing why he’s a four-star recruit. Oxford double-teamed him at times, trying to get the ball out of his hands, and he still scored a game-high 20 points.
Eugene Leonard put up a tour de force performance, as well. It seems a shame that he was shut out of the major awards. The two charging fouls he drew in the fourth quarter against Sacred Heart were special plays, but he had competition for most outstanding defensive player. Teammate Zondrick Garrett got it.
Bottom line, Oxford was the better team this year. Sacred Heart had the best player.
Noteworthy
—One conclusion from the county tournament? The county could have a lot of representation at Final Four time. Oxford’s boys have a strong chance to get to Birmingham. Both Anniston teams and both Sacred Heart teams look likely to make it. Piedmont’s boys have a Birmingham-quality team, the only question being, will the Bulldogs get through Plainview at the Northeast Regional?
—The biggest victories in high school sports are when they help a young person pay for college. College football’s national signing day is Feb. 6, but signings in other sports have come steadily. Pleasant Valley softball player Cortney Williams signed with Coastal Community College on Monday. Her career stats in two seasons after transferring to Pleasant Valley include .328 batting average, 62 hits, 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 53 RBIs. Teammate Savanna Williams will sign with Central Alabama Community College on Feb. 13.
—Piedmont’s Mason Mohon made it official to Southern Union on Wednesday, and he expects to play middle infield there, with a possibility to pitch. He batted .270 as a junior and went 9-1 on the mound. “He’s got a lot of power for a little guy, and … his glove is good,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “He’s got as quick of feet as anybody I’ve ever coached.” Mohon still has his senior high school season to go and said he expects “nothing less than a state championship.”
—Putting a bowtie on Justin Taylor’s hiring as Weaver’s head football coach, he’ll have an emotional night right out of the gate. The Bearcats will open the 2019 season at Cleburne County. Taylor is a 2003 Cleburne County graduate, having played offensive and defensive line there under current head coach and mentor Michael Shortt. The irony of next season’s opening matchup at Heflin wasn’t lost on Shortt, who said it brought back a memory of Taylor after his final prep game, a playoff loss to North Jackson at home. “The last picture I have of him, we didn’t have a field house yet. We just had a scoreboard, and he was laying on his hands and knees with his face on the ground. He would look at that scoreboard, and I saw him just go down, and then he’d look back up at that scoreboard.” Taylor’s last game as a player was at L.E. Bell Stadium, and his first game as a head coach will be there.
—Big county-wide events loom. Junior-high basketball tournaments conclude this week, with the large-schools division played at White Plains and small-schools division at Piedmont. The rest of the county championships schedule is as follows: tennis, March 1-2 at Oxford Lake; baseball, March 8-12 with March 13 as a rain date at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls soccer, April 4-6 at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls golf, April 5-6 at Pine Hill; track and field, April 8 at Choccolocco Park; softball, April 9-12 at Choccolocco Park.