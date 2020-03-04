Prep notebook: Rain forces another county baseball schedule change

The Calhoun County baseball tournament has adjusted its schedule to account for this week’s rain.
The tournament will start Saturday, instead of Friday. All Saturday games start at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park and include the following: No. 12-seeded Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 13 Donoho; No. 11 Weaver vs. No. 14 Anniston; and No. 8 Saks vs. No. 9 Wellborn.
The tournament resumes with seven games Monday at Choccolocco Park, starting at 2 p.m. Semifinals and the final are Tuesday, at Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium. Semifinals run 2 and 4:30 p.m., and the championship game starts at 7 p.m.
Rain has soaked fields all over the county, pushing state-mandated area series involving six county-based teams into Friday.
Rain has also created adverse field conditions on Choccolocco Park’s auxiliary fields. That could cause yet more decisions for county-tournament organizers, Pleasant Valley principal Mark Proper said in an email to coaches, principals and media.
“We will cross that bridge later,” he said. “I have a plan C for Saturday, only if that occurs.”
Pleasant Valley is the host school for 2019-20 county championships.
Rain has bedeviled spring sports for weeks, and rain fell Monday, Tuesday and today. Rain is forecast for Thursday, as well.
That pushed key area series, like Piedmont’s series with Pleasant Valley, from a Tuesday-Thursday setup to Friday. Other area series this week include Saks-Weaver and Faith Christian-Donoho.
By Alabama High School Athletic Association rules, area series must take precedence over county tournament.
“I hate that mother nature has literally rained on our parade, but we are trying to complete the tournament in a fair and just way,” Proper said.
Here is the revised county-tourney schedule:
2020 Calhoun County baseball tournament
Saturday
At Choccolocco Park (field)
• No. 12 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 13 Donoho, 7 p.m. (BB1)
• No. 11 Weaver vs. No. 14 Anniston, 7 p.m. (BB2)
• No. 8 Saks vs. No. 9 Wellborn, 7 p.m. (signature)
Monday
At Choccolocco Park (field)
• No. 5 Jacksonville vs. Donoho-JCA winner, 2 p.m. (signature)
• No. 6 Ohatchee vs. Anniston-Weaver winner, 4:30 p.m. (BB1)
• No. 7 White Plains vs. No. 10 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m. (BB2)
• No. 4 Pleasant Valley vs. Jacksonville/Donoho/JCA, 4:30 p.m. (signature)
• No. 1 Piedmont vs. Saks-Wellborn winner, 7 p.m. (signature)
• No. 3 Alexandria vs. Ohatchee/Anniston/Weaver, 7 p.m. (BB1)
• No. 2 Oxford vs. White Plains-Faith winner, 7 p.m. (BB2)
Tuesday
At Jim Case Stadium, Jacksonville State University
• Semifinals, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• Championship, 7 p.m.
More realignment thoughts
On deeper thinking about Tuesday’s realignment announcement for winter sports, the AHSAA just might’ve created an “SEC West” for girls basketball.
Sacred Heart narrowly avoided a move up to Class 3A on the competitive-balance rule for private schools. Staying in 2A means the Cardinals’ girls program will share a five-team area with Spring Garden, the reigning 1A state champion due to reclassify up, and Sand Rock, say nothing of Westbrook Christian and Gaston.
Because of how areas cross, the area tourney will be a hunger game. Three powerhouse programs will battle to see which two teams live on to sub-regionals. The team that loses the area-tourney final likely plays its sub-regional game at Pisgah, the reigning 3A champion due to reclass down.
Also from the life-ain’t-fair department, it would’ve been nice to see all three of Calhoun County’s 4A schools in the same area. Anniston and White Plains aligned together, with Cleburne County, Handley and Munford. Jacksonville shipped into the more northwesterly area, with Cherokee County, Ashville and 5A dropper Etowah.
Oh, and say goodbye to those epic Anniston-Talladega showdowns. Talladega bumps up to 5A, but we sure enjoyed eight dandies the past two seasons.
Noteworthy
—Congrats to Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett on selection for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star basketball, set for March 13 at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. Garrett, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, led Oxford to the Northeast Regional for the third consecutive year, averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds a game. He’s a South Alabama signee.
—Coaches in our coverage area, all sports: we want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, as that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email, and please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com.
Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Clay-Central, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—For baseball and softball coaches using Game Changer, a screenshot of the game’s
box score is the most efficient way to report game results for all involved. It’s quick for coaches and helps with fast handling against a deadline on our end.
—Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions
in parenthesis for completed events:
• Volleyball (Alexandria)
• Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
• Wrestling (Oxford)
• Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
• Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational, March 6-7, Oxford Lake.
• Baseball, March 7-10, Choccolocco Park/JSU
• Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park
• Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club
• Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park
• Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park