Congratulations to former Piedmont boys basketball coach Tommy Lewis, one of 12 members of the 2020 class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Lewis, 58, who retired in 2018, after his final season at Piedmont, coached 31 years with a 602-342 career record. He took three different schools to the state semifinals. He had 20 seasons of 20 or more wins and 22 area titles.
His 2006 Cherokee County team went 31-2 en route to Birmingham. He also won more than 200 games at Spring Garden (226-106) from 1988-99 and at Piedmont (226-153) from 2006-18.
Lewis guided the Bulldogs to three regional titles and three state tourneys. The 226 wins at Piedmont mark the most in the school’s nearly 100-year history.
The 2020 Hall class will be enshrined at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Spa Convention Center on March 16.
Career milestones
It’s been quite a season for high school football coaches reaching career milestones, and Spring Garden’s Jason Howard joined the party last week. The Panthers’ 34-0 victory in a second-round playoff game at Hackleburg marked Howard’s 100th as a head coach. He’s 100-87 in his 17th season as a head coach.
In 15 seasons stretch over two stays at Spring Garden, Howard is 95-72. He spent two seasons at Ohatchee between Spring Garden stays.
Spring Garden has made nine playoff appearances under Howard in seven in a row. The Panthers set a school record by reaching the 2018 quarterfinals and matched it this season.
Howard joined this season’s milestone track, which includes Clay Central’s Danny Horn collecting his 300th win and Jonathan Miller passing 70 to become Saks’ all-time winningest coach.
Noteworthy
—Speaking of notable coaching accomplishments, a lot was made of Rico White’s 30-72 record when he was hired in the spring of 2018. With Anniston reaching the third round of the playoffs for the first time since its 2011 semifinal run, White is 14-9 in his second season over the Bulldogs. He has back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in his career, his best stretch since going 5-5 at Central Hayneville in 2004 and 9-3 in his next season as a head coach, 2006, at Abbeville.
—Basketball season is here, and Jacksonville will hold Meet the Golden Eagles on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Bring two canned-food items to be donated to the Anniston Soup Kitchen. For more information, contact Jacksonville boys’ coach Cordell Hunt.
—Just a reminder to all high school coaches in our coverage area, all sports. We want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, because that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email. Please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com. Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24 (champions: White Plains boys and girls); wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track & field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park. Tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.