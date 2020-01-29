Prep notebook: Lots of recruiting updates for area athletes

National Signing Day for NCAA Division I and II football is Feb. 5, and news of commitments and visits comes briskly in the social-media era. Here’s a roundup if recent items:
• Jacksonville running back Rontarius Wiggins and cornerback Yessman Green, both seniors, have committed to Jacksonville State.
• Among Oxford seniors, defensive back Antwon Fegans signed and is enrolled at Arkansas State. Receiver/athlete Zay Britt and running back J.B. Carlisle have committed to West Georgia. Defensive lineman/linebacker Jaylen Swain committed to Austin Peay but will visit Jacksonville Statethis week. Defensive end Kristin Booth visited JSU on Jan. 19 and is weighing Southern Mississippi and Ohio, as well. Junior wide receiver Roc Taylor and defensive back Trequon Fegans picked up recent offers from Florida and visited Florida State together, along with defensive back Delvon Fegans. Offensive lineman Brandon Kirksey visited South Alabama. Quarterback Trey Higgins is committed to Mississippi State in baseball but also has football offers from Western Kentucky and South Alabama.
• Alexandria running back/safety Ronnie Royal, a freshman, visited Tennessee this past weekend.
• Piedmont defensive back Jakari Foster visited UAB this past weekend, and wide receiver Silas Thompson picked up an offers from West Alabama and Faulkner.
Also, congrats to Thompson for ranking among the top 10 academically in Piedmont’s Class of 2020, joining Cloie Grimes (valedictorian), Aliyah Teague (salutatorian), Madison Blackerby (historian), Malachi Jackson, Sean Young, Daisha Flint, Emma Shane Penny, Adelynn Straub and Jasmine Tolbert.
• Weaver athlete Devontae Hilliard committed to Thomas Moore University, an NAIA-based school in Crestview Hills, Ky. Fullback/linebacker Isaiah Woods visited Tennessee Tech. Woods also has offers from North Alabama, Navy, Central Michigan and Samford.
• Anniston tight end/defensive end Jordan Felder received a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama A&M. Running back/defensive back Tony Hunley received offers from Arkansas Baptist College and Shorter University. Lineman Ryqueze McElderry announced Wednesday he received an offer from South Alabama.
• According to DexPreps, White Plains two-way lineman Will O’Steen recently received an offer from Delta State, to go with offers from Birmingham Southern and Huntingdon College and a preferred-walk-on offer from Austin Peay. He’s expected to visit JSU and West Georgia, and the U.S. Naval Academy has inquired.
• Saks wide receiver Leonta Jones visited Birmingham Southern on Monday, and he tweeted a promise to all possible suitors: “JUCO, D1, D2, D3, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m going to give it my all, no matter the stage.”
Noteworthy
—The happy recruiting news isn’t just for football players. Oxford baseball players Wesley Sparks and Dawson Winningham committed to Southern Union State Community College this week. Both are about to embark on their senior seasons for the Yellow Jackets.
Same for Wellborn’s Lucy Williams and Blakley Cupp, who will sign with Judson College.
—Keeping up with alums, Sunday’s Super Bowl between San Francisco and Kansas City will have true local connections. Most people are aware of 49ers linebacker and Oxford grad Kwon Alexander, but don’t forget 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford. He attended Oxford until his freshman year, when his parents moved to Odenville, and he held his NFL draft-night party in Oxford in 2014. Ford, who has family members living in Calhoun County, will play against his former team, the Chiefs.
Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events:
• Volleyball (Alexandria)
• Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
• Wrestling (Oxford)
• Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
• Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational, March 6-7, Oxford Lake.
• Baseball, March 6-10, Choccolocco Park
• Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park
• Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club
• Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park
• Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park