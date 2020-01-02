Prep notebook: Lots of ranked wrestlers, teams going into county tourney

The Calhoun County wrestling championship is today at Pleasant Valley, and the teams and wrestlers to watch are showing up in the Alabama Wrestling Coaches rankings.
Defending county champion Oxford comes in as the state’s top-ranked team in Class 6A. The state duals champions three years running and 6A state champions in 2017 and 2018 have several highly ranked wrestlers: Preston Smith, No. 3 in 106-pound division; Chase Hicks, No. 1 in 138; Jakob Chisolm, No. 1 in 145; Reed Hill, No. 1 in 160; and Octavius Adair, No. 3 in 195.
Alexandria comes in as the No. 4 team in the 1A-5A set, and the Valley Cubs have top-three individuals: Preston Jones, No. 3 in 106; Dakota Medders, No. 3 in 138; Jaden New, No. 1 in 145; and Donovan Lomax, No. 2 in 152.
Other county wrestlers who come into the county meet ranked are as follows: Weaver’s Travis Bellar, No. 3 in 126; Weaver’s Cody Souder, No. 3 in 145; and Saks’ Trenton Brown, tied No. 2 in 170.
Basketball seeding
Speaking of county championships, coaches will vote on seedings for the boys and girls county basketball tournaments Sunday at Pleasant Valley. Defending champion Anniston, ranked No. 2 in 4A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, appears to be the favorite on the girls’ side, with 2019 runner-up Sacred Heart, No. 4 in 2A, and Jacksonville, No. 7 in 4A, as the nearest challengers.
The boys’ bracket will have a handful of intriguing teams with state rankings: Oxford, No. 8 in 6A; Anniston, No. 3 in 4A; Piedmont, No. 2 in 3A; and Sacred Heart, No. 7 in 2A. Other teams to watch include Jacksonville and White Plains, receiving votes in 4A, and Jacksonville Christian, receiving votes in 1A.
And don’t count out Alexandria. Since the last ASWA rankings, released Dec. 18, the Valley Cubs have won the Champions Christmas Classic and went 2-1 in the Glencoe Holiday Shootout. All of this has come since the Dec. 12 accident that fatally wounded junior guard Kam Crumley, who died on Christmas day.
Noteworthy
—Piedmont will hold state championship trophy presentation Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at the school. The Bulldogs outlasted Mobile Christian 26-24 to win the 3A state title, the Bulldogs’ fourth and third in five years.
—Just a reminder to all high school coaches in our coverage area, all sports. We want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, because that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email. Please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com. Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24 (champions: White Plains boys and girls); wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park. Tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.
