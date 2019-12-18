Prep notebook: Local winners and losers in volleyball and x-country, as a result of AHSAA’s competitive balance

As the latest Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassification news settles in, some final thoughts:
There was good news and bad news for Calhoun County volleyball powers. Jasper, arguably the best team in all classifications at this year’s state tournament and the team that beat Alexandria in the semifinals, moved up to 6A. The bad news? Competitive balance forced Bayside Academy up, so the Admirals bring their streak of 18 state titles up to 5A.
Bayside’s move up is good news for Jacksonville, which reached the 4A Elite Eight this year. Then again, competitive balance bumped 3A champion Montgomery Academy up to 4A.
Maybe the best news from competitive-balance changes goes to the county’s soon-to-be six 3A schools, like Pleasant Valley. Same for Ohatchee, an up-and-coming team in 2019 that will move up to 3A by enrollment.
None of the private-school movers in competitive balance moved into 3A, just out.
In cross country, 3A powers like Pleasant Valley got new company in upward movers Altamont and Whitesburg Christian and downward mover Montgomery Academy. Altamont won the 1A-2A boys’ title this season, and Whitesburg Christian won the 1A-2A girls’ title.
White Plains, a 4A school and the reigning county boys’ and girls’ champion, will see Bayside and Westminster-Oak Mountain bump up to 4A, joining American Christian, which stayed in 4A.
Alexandria wrestling
Alexandria wrestling said farewell to history-making senior Christian Knop after last season, but the Valley Cubs hardly said farewell to winning. Alexandria beat Lincoln 70-6 and Wellborn 72-6 on Tuesday, improving to 12-0 on the season.
The sweep follows a decisive victory in the Gene Taylor Memorial, where the Valley Cubs beat second-place Ranburne 234-175.5.
The rest of the field featured Lincoln (139), Weaver (131), Cleburne County (113.5), Piedmont (97), Saks (80), Pleasant Valley (64), Alabama School for the Blind (63), Ohatchee (58.5), White Plains (47), Prattville Christian (39) and Wellborn (29).
Alexandria’s top performers on the season are 145-pounder Jaden New (18-0), 120-pounder Kaleb Mathews (18-1), 285-pounder Caleb McCullen (18-4), 120-pounder Joseph Lomax (17-4), 195-pounder Connor Hall (16-3), and 138-pounder Aden Whitaker (16-3).
Noteworthy
—Piedmont will hold state-championship trophy presentation Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at the school. The Bulldogs outlasted Mobile Christian 26-24 two weeks ago to win the 3A state title, the Bulldogs’ fourth and third in five years.
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24 (champions: White Plains boys and girls); wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley; basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park. Tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.