The Final Four has come and gone and didn’t end happily for the Sacred Heart and Spring Garden boys and Anniston girls, but those teams can return next year.
Sacred Heart’s program is on a run similar to Alabama’s in football. Like Sacred Heart, Alabama has lost a championship game or two during this run. Like Alabama, there’s every reason to believe Sacred Heart can stay competitive for championships.
Returnees next year include four-star guard Jayden Stone, point guard Caleb Brown, center Aaron Moore and forward Cade Landers. Younger players develop, and transfers happen.
The Cardinals played in the state final five years in a row. They won four in a row before losing this year, 54-52 to Central-Coosa. Any team that gets there that often will lose one, eventually.
Spring Garden’s boys broke through to Birmingham for the first time since 2005. Isiah Sanchez is a key loss, but most of the team will return.
Anniston’s girls perennially have a team that can make it to Birmingham, and key returnees like Allasha Dudley and Kiana Montgomery should have the Bulldogs competitive for a return.
The Bulldogs just made their sixth Final Four appearance under their long-time head coach, Eddie Bullock. They’ve yet to win a state title, but any team that gets there that often will win one, eventually.
Noteworthy
—Don’t blame the competitive-fairness rule and resulting move up to 2A in basketball for Sacred Heart’s first loss in a state final. Classification makes a lot less difference in basketball than football, and there’s not much difference from one classification to the next. The Cardinals had close calls in Birmingham in 1A, needing overtime to beat Georgiana in 2018 and Sunshine in 2015. This time, Central-Coosa prevented overtime with a basket at 1.8 seconds. This time, the ifs and buts cut the other way, but classification had little, if anything, to do with it.
—As a reminder to coaches, it’s All-Calhoun County and all-state time for basketball. The nomination process for all-county is underway. Coaches who haven’t already, please send in nominations as soon as possible. All-state nominating concluded last week, and voting takes place today in Montgomery.
—While the county baseball tournament takes center stage this weekend, it’s worth noting some hot starts in softball. With former Wildcats and Jacksonville State standout Anna Snider helping out on staff this season, White Plains is 8-1 after winning six of seven games at Pell City’s Rumble on the River this past weekend, ultimately beating American Christian and Southside on the way to winning the tournament. Oxford (4-2) won its first four games and scored 29 runs over two, three-inning games at the Spain Park Jaguar Classic over the weekend. The Yellow Jackets scored 39 runs in a three-game span. Perennial power Alexandria is 1-0 after opening with a victory over Pell City, and Pleasant Valley, which made the past two state tournaments, is 2-1 headed into tonight’s game against Oxford at home. Ohatchee is 3-1, including a 17-4 rout of St. Clair County.
—Speaking of softball, Piedmont, 3-0 with 43 runs in three games, is once again raising funds to fight childhood cancer. The Bulldogs are taking pledges for strikeouts and home runs this season, with all proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Piedmont coach Rachel Smith posted a link for pledging on her Facebook page. For more information, contact Smith at 256-312-6932 or rsmith@pcsboe.us. The Bulldogs have donated to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and Piedmont’s Venecia’s Foundation in previous years.
—Faith Christian tennis standout Jac Myrick made it official Friday, signing with Gadsden State with an eye toward transferring to Auburn after two years and majoring in architecture. He scored a 29 on the ACT. Congrats!
—Speaking of tennis, the sport didn’t have an official county championship this year because of a new guideline requiring a majority of schools in the county field teams in a given sport. While tennis players, no doubt, want the chance to call themselves county champions, it was good to see the tournament they played last week named after Wallace “Red” Wilder. It’s doubtful anyone cared or did more than Wilder to promote tennis in Calhoun County. He died in 2009, at age 74, and naming the tourney that would’ve been the county tournament after him was a nice touch.
—Big countywide events loom. The rest of the county championships schedule is as follows: baseball, Friday through Monday with Tuesday as a rain date at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls soccer, April 4-6 at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls golf, April 5-6 at Pine Hill; track and field, April 8 at Choccolocco Park; softball, April 9-12 at Choccolocco Park.