Prep notebook: Deep boys field could make for interesting county hoops tourney

There’s a better chance than most years that things might not go according to script in the Calhoun County basketball tournament later this month, especially on the boys’ side.
Of the top nine seeds, eight had double-digit victories as of Sunday’s seeding meeting. Saks, the ninth seed, was 8-4.
Top-seeded Oxford and No. 2 Anniston appear likely to play each other in the final, but things could prove less chalky in games between the third and ninth seeds.
My picks for teams with seeds that could prove to be low?
White Plains (12-7) and Alexandria (11-3) were a close call for the third and fourth seeds. White Plains got the third seed, but the Valley Cubs are 8-1 since the accident that claimed junior guard Kam Crumley. They have one of the county’s top big men in Landan Williams and plenty of length and athleticism on the outside.
Reigning runner-up Sacred Heart (10-10) just looks odd at No. 5 because the Cardinals have been a champion or runner-up a lot in recent years. They don’t have a Diante Wood or Jayden Stone equivalent this season, but the Cardinals spar with strong competition. They also have a strong inside presence, with Aaron Moore, and a lot of glue guys that got them within two points of a Class 2A state title last year.
That Piedmont (11-2) and Jacksonville (10-3) check in at Nos. 6 and 7 speaks volumes about the county’s depth this season. The 8-9 game between Jacksonville Christian (12-4) and Saks (8-4) could be a classic.
The quarterfinals could get very interesting.
The tournament runs Jan. 17-24 in Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. Don’t miss it.
Noteworthy
—Congratulations to Spring Garden guard Kayley Kirk on reaching the 1,000-point career plateau. She scored 14 points against Sand Rock on Saturday, including the 1,000th point of her career. The freshman played as a seventh- and eighth-grader at Piedmont and transferred to Spring Garden.
—Right after Oxford’s contingent comes back from the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football banquet Wednesday, the team will have its postseason banquet and awards ceremony at the Oxford Civic Center. Dinner is served at 5 p.m., with awards to start at 6 p.m. The Yellow Jackets (14-1) won the 6A title on Dec. 6, beating Spanish Fort 14-13 to claim the school’s first state title since 1993 and first in 6A. Quarterback Trey Higgins and defensive lineman-linebacker Jaylen Swain are finalists for ASWA 6A back and lineman of the year, respectively. Alabama High School Athletic Association executive Steve Savarese will be in town to present the Yellow Jackets their state-championship trophy on Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Oxford High gym.
—Piedmont will hold its state championship trophy presentation Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at the school, with Savarese also appearing there. The Bulldogs outlasted Mobile Christian 26-24 to win the 3A state title, the Bulldogs’ fourth and third in five years. Bulldogs quarterback Jack Hayes and defensive lineman Sean Smith are finalists for the ASWA’s 3A back and lineman of the year.
—Just a reminder to all high school coaches in our coverage area, all sports. We want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, because that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email. Please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com. Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Central-Clay, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—Here’s the schedule for varsity Calhoun County championship events this season: Volleyball, Oct. 5-7: (champion: Alexandria); cross country, Oct. 24 (champions: White Plains boys and girls); wrestling, Jan. 3, Pleasant Valley (champion: Oxford); basketball, Jan. 17-24, Jacksonville State; baseball, March 6-10 (March 11 rain date), Choccolocco Park; soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park; golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill; track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park; softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park. Tennis is tentatively set for Feb. 28-29 at Oxford Lake.