Calhoun County’s successes at last week’s state wrestling tournament went beyond the headline of Christian Knop’s record-setting finish to his high school career, which has touched off a cascade of attention from outside media.
Calhoun County’s two newest programs can point to progress steps.
White Plains, which joined Pleasant Valley in starting new programs before the 2017-18 season, saw two wrestlers qualify and place in Huntsville. Ethan Bozarth won the fifth-place match in the 1A-5A, 182-pound division, and Riley Dothard took fifth place in the 195-pound division.
Bozarth is a Calhoun County champion this season, and Dothard finished second to Knop. They finished a combined 88-18 and won their state fifth-place matches by pin.
Their placing at state was a nice next step for White Plains, which saw David McClure (170) and Jacob Briggs (285) qualify a year ago. McClure won a match in the consolation bracket.
McClure was also a county champion this year.
As covered in this space last week, Pleasant Valley saw Skyler McLeod (1A-5A, 145) and Treven Coheley (160) qualify for state. Neither won in Huntsville, but getting two to state was a nice next step after Wesley Harrell became the first Raider to qualify and won a match in last year’s consolation bracket.
White Plains and Pleasant Valley got shots in the arm this year with coaching additions. Former Wellborn coach Todd Manning joined Shane Harrell at White Plains, and Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix added Zachary Smith to the staff.
In a county that has produced 18 team state champions and history-making individual champions like Knop, Michael Sutton and Jordan Simpson, it’s good to see the newcomers progressing.
Noteworthy
—For added perspective on the breakthrough season Sacred Heart had in girls basketball, Fyffe went on to upset top-ranked Sand Rock 65-61 in the Northeast Regional 2A finals Tuesday. Sacred Heart lost to Fyffe in overtime in the semifinals. Who knows how a game between Sacred Heart and Sand Rock would’ve played out, but that’s how close the Cardinals came to getting the chance in a season of firsts, which included first 20-win season, first time to host the area tournament, first area title and first regional berth. Congrats to head coach Marcus Harrell, staff and players, and thanks for the ride.
—Athletes from the area are getting their North-South All-Star selection letters from the Alabama High School Athletic Association and announcing their good news on social media, ahead of the AHSAA’s official release. This week’s good-news announcement comes from White Plains’ Luke Larson, who will run for the North All-Stars in cross country. Last week, Faith Christian announced that Justin Kisor had been selected to the North volleyball staff, and Sydnee Johnson is on the team.
—As a reminder to all coverage-area basketball coaches, check your email for information on the all-state nominating process. I have to have nominations to the Alabama Sports Writers Association on Monday. Please reply as soon as possible. Even if your teams are still playing next week, the ASWA will take stats complete through Monday. It’s doubtful season averages will change much in Birmingham.
—Big countywide events loom. The rest of the county championships schedule is as follows: baseball, March 8-12 with March 13 as a rain date at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls soccer, April 4-6 at Choccolocco Park; boys and girls golf, April 5-6 at Pine Hill; track and field, April 8 at Choccolocco Park; softball, April 9-12 at Choccolocco Park.