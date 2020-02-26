Prep notebook: Calhoun County provided plenty of post power this season

Calhoun County is down to its last basketball team as Anniston’s girls eye Deshler in Friday’s Class 4A title game, and the Bulldogs’ post tandem of Asia Barclay and Kiana Montgomery add to a season-long theme.
The county was blessed in the paint this season.
We say blessed, because not every school has kids big enough to play the post. That’s why we see teams like Plainview that essentially play five-guard basketball and heave rapid-fire 3-pointers.
Even fewer schools have posts skilled enough to do more than clog up the lane, but Calhoun County had post depth this season. Imagine the substitution waves a coach could have with a true all-county team, not broken down by classification.
For argument’s sake, let’s start with Oxford’s 6-foot-7 Zondrick Garrett at small forward, where he can use his inside-out game. Rotate White Plains’ Brody Baker, so they can keep each other fresh.
We have that luxury, because we can start Jacksonville Christian’s Chase Vinson or Alexandria’s Landan Williams at center. They’re both 6-7 and have offensive post skills, and they both hit free throws.
We’ll also need that power forward who can run the floor and rebound, and who better than Oxford’s Roc Taylor? Rotate Jacksonville’s Donavon McCain or Anniston’s Malcolm Harvey.
We haven’t even gotten to Aaron Moore, who didn’t play in Sacred Heart’s final games.
The bigs were big problems in the county this season. They’re big reasons why Anniston could bring home a state-championship trophy.
What fun they’ve been for a basketball purist to watch.
Piling up the rain
File this one under “rain, rain, go away,” but a social-media outreach for tales of rain miseries faced by spring-sports teams got some telling and even funny responses.
Summer Brooks, whose daughter Sawyer plays soccer at Oxford, said the Yellow Jackets had four games canceled in two weeks.
Ohatchee softball coach Kendall Poe sees an idea for an offshoot sport.
“I told the girls that we would win a state championship for indoor Wiffle Ball at this point,” she said. “Just insane. It feels like it’s getting worse every season.”
Spring Garden’s baseball team hasn’t been able to play home games because the Panthers’ dugouts are not finished.
Others who got involved in the discussion see more argument for flipping softball, an outdoor sport, to fall and moving volleyball, an indoor sport, to spring.
Piedmont softball coach Rachel Smith has a different idea about escaping the rain: “Considering resigning and moving to South Florida.”
Scholarship signing
Cleburne County High’s Sam Groce has signed scholarship papers to play football for Shorter University.
Groce is a 5-11, 170-pound defensive back and running back. He also will run track at Shorter and participate in the school’s drama program.
Shorter football coach Zach Morrison said that Groce was a late signee, which is why he wasn’t included on the initial list of signees released by the school on National Signing Day on Feb. 5. Shorter is an NCAA Division II school based in Rome, Ga.
Noteworthy
—Coaches in our coverage area, all sports: we want your scores and results, with top performers, as soon as possible after completion of events. It’s best not to wait until after the bus ride home, as that could push past our daily deadlines. The best way to report is through email, and please include ALL of the following, so that reports reach all possible handlers: karmadaily@aol.com, medwards@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jmedley@annistonstar.com, jgravette@annistonstar.com and jaredgravette@gmail.com.
Our coverage area includes all 15 high schools in Calhoun County, Spring Garden, Cleburne County, Ranburne, Woodland, Randolph County, Handley, Wadley, Clay-Central, Lincoln and Munford. Thanks!
—For baseball and softball coaches using Game Changer, a screenshot of the game’s box score is the most efficient way to report game results for all involved. It’s quick for coaches and helps with fast handling against a deadline on our end.
—Here’s the list of 2019-20 Calhoun County varsity championship events, with champions in parenthesis for completed events:
• Volleyball (Alexandria)
• Cross country (White Plains boys and girls)
• Wrestling (Oxford)
• Basketball (Oxford boys, Anniston girls)
• Tennis, Red Wilder Invitational, March 6-7, Oxford Lake.
• Baseball, March 6-10, Choccolocco Park
• Soccer, April 2-4, Choccolocco Park
• Golf, April 3-4, Pine Hill Country Club
• Track and field, April 7, Choccolocco Park
• Softball, April 7-10, Choccolocco Park