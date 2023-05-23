 Skip to main content
Prep golf: White Plains' Rogers lands on North-South girls' golf team

Photo by Trent Penny

White Plains' Isabel Rogers was among those selected to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star girls' golf competition, the AHSAA announced on Tuesday.

Rogers, a junior, will play for the North squad.

