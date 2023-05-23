Prep golf: White Plains' Rogers lands on North-South girls' golf team

White Plains' Isabel Rogers was among those selected to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star girls' golf competition, the AHSAA announced on Tuesday.
Rogers, a junior, will play for the North squad.
The North-South teams will play at Montgomery's Arrowhead Country Club on Monday, July 17 as part of the All-Star Week hosted by the AHSADCA, which operates under the AHSAA. The week runs from July 17 to 22.
At this year's Calhoun County golf tournament at Pine Hill Country Club, Rogers claimed the individual girls' championship with a 36-hole total of 164.
In the Class 4A-5A, Section 3 sectional, Rogers shot 78 to finish atop the individual leaderboard.
Two teams with 10 members apiece were selected, with the team comprised of 2024 rising seniors, according to a release from the AHSAA. The squad was announced by Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
The North girls lead the all-time series over the South 2-1.
