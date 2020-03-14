Prep golf: White Plains' girls win Kickoff Classic tournament at Twin Bridges

White Plains' girls won the Kickoff Classic girls golf tournament Saturday at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden.
White Plains finished with a 239, while second-place Hartselle had a 248. White Plains' No. 2 team was third at 313, while Southside finished fourth at 342 and Piedmont was fifth at 353.
Three White Plains golfers finished in the top five individually. Hanna Dyar (73) was second, Abby Gattis (79) was third, and Baylie Webb (87) was fifth.
Hartselle's Jinger Heath was first at 66, and her teammate, Lauren Temples, was fourth at 83.
Piedmont was paced by Ella Floyd's 100. For White Plains' No. 2 team, Allison Arenth shot 91. Also competing for White Plains, Caitlin Lewis and Isabel Rogers each shot 92.