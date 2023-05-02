 Skip to main content
Prep golf: White Plains boys win sectional title; Weaver, Piedmont advance on to sub-state

White Plains golf

White Plains' boys won the Class 4A sectional at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden on Tuesday.

 Photo by Preston Odam, Star Sports Writer

GADSDEN — Both Class 3A and 4A competed at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden on an extremely windy Tuesday in the Section 3 tournament to advance to sub-state next week.

White Plains won the 4A sectional tournament comfortably, Weaver placed runner-up in 3A, and Piedmont advanced by placing fourth in 3A. The top four team scores advance to sub-state, and the top four individual scores also advance.

Weaver golf

Weaver's boys finished second in the Class 3A sectional at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden on Tuesday.
Piedmont golf

Piedmont's  boys finished fourth in the Class 3A sectional at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden on Tuesday.