Prep golf: White Plains boys win sectional title; Weaver, Piedmont advance on to sub-state

GADSDEN — Both Class 3A and 4A competed at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden on an extremely windy Tuesday in the Section 3 tournament to advance to sub-state next week.
White Plains won the 4A sectional tournament comfortably, Weaver placed runner-up in 3A, and Piedmont advanced by placing fourth in 3A. The top four team scores advance to sub-state, and the top four individual scores also advance.
White Plains highlighted the day by taking the 4A crown with a 305 team score. Etowah was the runner-up in 4A with a team score of 355, Madison County was third with a 380, and DAR was fourth with a 381.
Sawyer Edwards helped lead White Plains to victory with 1-under-par 71, good for the low medalist of the tournament.
“I had seven birdies and six bogeys,” Edwards said. “I had five pars for the day, it was something man. The wind was crazy. I had 120 yards into No. 10 and I hit 9-iron as hard as I could. That goes 165. That just explains it, it was crazy.”
Wyatt Cotney’s 74 for the Wildcats was good enough for individual runner-up. Zach Goss shot a 77, Cam Hurst shot an 83, and Dalton Faulkner shot a 91 to round out the White Plains scores.
“I thought the key to our round was Sawyer obviously is our No. 1 and he played really solid,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “But, Zach Goss out of the No. 5 spot, shooting a 77, I thought that was the key. That’s kind of the way it’s been for us all year. It’s been somebody different coming through for us, and today it was Zach.
“Wyatt Cotney was 74 out of the 3 spot was big, so I really feel like we’re playing our best golf of the year. I’m excited about next Tuesday.”
White Plains and Randall will gear up for sub-state on May 9 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes in Glencoe. Randall hopes all five of his golfers will shoot well and help the Wildcats advance to the state tournament.
In 3A, Weaver was runner-up with a team score of 362. Westbrook Christian won the tournament with a score of 338. Sylvania placed third with a score of 379, and Piedmont finished fourth with a 389.
Weaver’s runner-up placing was prompted by Nick Ledbetter being the low medalist in 3A. Ledbetter also shot a 1-under-par 71 even through the difficult wind and tough course.
Jackson Williams shot a 91 for the Bearcats, Carson Cason shot a 99, Hunter Hise scored a 101, and John Curtis Reeves rounded out the scores with a 107.
“It was very tough, it was a bunch of scrambling,” Ledbetter said. “I didn’t hit a lot of greens at all. If I missed a green, I’d chip it up and get up-and-down. Missed a couple short birdie putts, but in the wind as long as you’re giving yourself looks at birdies you’re doing something right.
“There were some holes where I was hitting 7-iron from 130, that’s insane. It was crazy, I grinded the whole time.”
Ledbetter is proud of being the low medalist, but he is more proud of his team for placing high enough to move on to sub-state as a group.
“Somebody came up to me and was like, ‘Are you going to make it?’ I was like, ‘I don’t even care if I make it, I want my team to make it,’” Ledbetter said. “I’m playing with my friends. I didn’t want it to be my guys’ last tournament with me, that would suck. We got one more week to go, try to practice and get ready for next week, try to make it to state.”
Weaver coach Justin Brown is pleased with his team advancing to sub-state. Brown is also looking forward to the tournament that begins Monday, especially since it is taking place at Silver Lakes. Silver Lakes is Weaver’s home course.
“The goal coming in was of course to get out of here one through four,” Brown said. “We knew Westbrook was going to be tough, we knew it was going to be pretty close between the top four. Told my guys coming into this morning when we talked, ‘Just have fun, play the best you can.’
“Once the wind did start getting here and getting up, just kept reiterating to them, just play the best you can and let whatever happens happen.”
Weaver was not alone in advancing in 3A. Piedmont advanced to compete Monday at Silver Lakes as well for its third straight year making it to sub-state.
“It’s all about survival, just survive and move on to the next round,” Piedmont coach Horace Bramblett said. “It’s like a playoff game in football, basketball, or baseball, just move on to the next round. Alex (Odam) had a good day for us, he kindly carried us. Conditions were really tough. Wind blew all day, just proud of the guys.
“I think a lot of times when we got a bad hole, we could overcome it with a good hole on the next hole. Just kind of put some bad shots behind us. I’m just tickled to death to move on to sub-state.”
Odam led the way for the Bulldogs with an 85, team captain Conner Williams shot a 95, Trent Young shot a 104, Jacob McCurdy shot a 105, and Bennett Clemons shot a 122.
“It feels really good to qualify and go my senior year,” Williams said. “We’ve been the past three years, just senior year is like your last hoo-rah. It feels really good to be able to go.”