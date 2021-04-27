Prep golf: White Plains boys take sectional title

GADSDEN — Led by Kenny Okins’ 1-under-par 71, White Plains’ boys won the Class 4A, Section 3 tournament Monday at Twin Bridges Golf Club.
Wesley Jenkins and Peyton Bradley each shot a 74, and Sawyer Edwards added a 76 as White Plains beat second-place Oneonta by 14 strokes.
White Plains’ Porter Stokes shot an 84 and Riley Boyd an 89 to also qualify for the North 3 sub-state, set for May 4 at Silver Lakes.
Class 6A, Section 2
Oxford’s Trent Lott was low medalist with a 75 at Willow Point in Alexander City, and Oxford’s Annabelle Page shot a 90. Both qualified for the South 3 sub-state May 4 at Cider Ridge.
Sectional tournaments continue today.