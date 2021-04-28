Prep golf: White Plains boy and girls sweep at sectionals

GUNTERSVILLE — White Plains’ girls’ golf team gave the school a sectional sweep Tuesday.
Baylie Webb shot a 79 to finish second overall, and White Plains won the 4A-5A Section 3 tournament at Eagles Nest in Guntersville. The Wildcats’ victory came a day after the boys won the 4A, Section 3 tournament at Twin Bridges in Gadsden.
Both teams won the Calhoun County tournament, and both teams advanced to sub-state at Silver Lakes on May 3.
Abby Gattis shot an 84 Tuesday, followed by Isabel Rogers at 88 and Alivia Ward at 104.
Class 4A, Section 3
Led by Kenny Okins’ 1-under-par 71, White Plains’ boys won the Class 4A, Section 3 tournament Monday at Twin Bridges Golf Club.
Wesley Jenkins and Peyton Bradley each shot a 74, and Sawyer Edwards added a 76 as White Plains beat second-place Oneonta by 14 strokes.
White Plains’ Porter Stokes shot an 84 and Riley Boyd an 89 to also qualify for the North 3 sub-state, set for May 4 at Silver Lakes.
Class 3A, Section 3 boys
Piedmont’s boys qualified for sub-state at Twin Bridges on Monday.
The boys finished fourth Monday, shooting a 420. Hayden Young, Conner Williams and Jacob McCurdy each shot a 97, and Bennett Clemons had 129.
Class 1A-3A, Section 3 girls
Pleasant Valley edged Piedmont by nine strokes, and both teams qualified for sub-state.
Marlie Wright lead Pleasant Valley with a 94, followed by Abby Whisenant (101) and Gracie Davis (103).
Piedmont’s girls took second, shooting 307 … nine strokes back of winner Pleasant Valley. Mayce Chandler led the way at 100, followed by Haley Bostic (102) and Ella Floyd (105). Brookelyn Goss shot a 111 to qualify individually.
Class 6A, Section 2
Oxford’s Trent Lott was low medalist with a 75 at Willow Point in Alexander City, and Oxford’s Annabelle Page shot a 90. Both qualified for the South 3 sub-state May 4 at Cider Ridge.
Sectional tournaments continue today.