SILVER LAKES — White Plains’ girls were on a trajectory to make their fifth straight appearance in the state golf tournament as a team Tuesday.
Then things got “sideways.”
The Wildcats shot a 254 at Silver Lakes during the Class 4A-5A North substate at Silver Lakes. Randolph, led by medalist Michaela Morard at 69, won at 241, and Arab took the second and final team state qualifying slot at 246.
The good news for the Wildcats? Hanna Dyar, part of four straight state tourney teams, including state championship teams in 2015 and 2016, took one of two state qualifying slots individually.
Even Dyar hopes to forget parts of her Tuesday when she plays in the state tournament, set for Monday and Tuesday Robert Trent Jones-Capitol Hill in Prattville.
“My goal today was no big numbers, and my last hole was a big number (seven),” she said. “When you make four birdies, I guess that makes up for it.
“I was hoping to shoot lower than 75 today, but it happens.”
White Plains got an 89 from Baylie Webb and 90 from Abby Gattis to round out players who factored in the team score. Caitlin Lewis shot a 99.
Silver Lakes played longer than it did during last week’s sectional. Heat also affected all players.
White Plains got off to a good start and played well through 14 holes. On No. 15, a short par 4 across the water, the Wildcats struggled.
“We made a triple (bogey) and two bogeys, and that’s when things got sideways,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “We just weren’t able to finish it.”
Randall said he thought the Wildcats would need a 250 to qualify for state.
“That would’ve got us there by one,” he said. “Too many triples and doubles that could’ve been bogeys. Bogeys don’t kill you, in high school girls’ golf. The doubles and triples, that’s what got us.”
Dyar had, by far, the Wildcats’ best day. She made three birdies on the front nine, spreading them at an every-other-hole pace.
She was 1 over part headed into 18 and attributed disaster on the final hole to “overthinking it a little bit.”
“I hit a 7-iron in and chunked it,” she said.
She hopes to flush the bad headed into the state tournament.
“A lot of good things happened today, so remember the good things,” she said. “Definitely, something that helped me out today was throwing it inside of the flag stick on my second shot, giving myself a chance for birdie.
“I had 6-footers for birdie all day long. I missed a few, but I was happy making four birdies.”
1A-3A North, Weaver
Weaver’s girls, making their third substate appearance in as many years, shot a 358 to finish fifth of six teams. Glencoe (305), led by medalist Lauren Cole’s 90, took the top qualifying spot, followed by Mars Hill Bible (310).
Autumn Ray shot a 108 and finished nine shots behind three golfers who held a playoff for the two individual qualifying spots. Holy Spirit’s Avery Lake and Winfield’s Meg Brown (99) prevailed in the playoff.
Weaver also got a 122 from Camelia Reese, 128 from Demari Grant and 138 from Cara Burgess.
“Our scores were high, a lot higher than I expected, especially the way we played at sectionals,” Weaver coach Justin Brown said. “I don’t know if it was the heat or a little extra distance.”
1A-3A North, Piedmont
Piedmont got a 125 from Haley Bostic, 141 from Ella Floyd and 144 from Mayce Chandler.
“It was a tough day, but I came here with a freshman and a 10th-grader who had never played golf before, and Ella,” Piedmont coach Horace Bramblett said. “I’m just proud because they competed hard all day. They stayed with it all day.
“It was hot out there, but I’m just proud that they didn’t show any quit, and they finished today.”