Prep golf: White Plains advances to state tournament, Edwards wins low medalist

White Plains celebrates moving on to the state tournament.

 Photo by Preston Odam, Star Sports Writer

SILVER LAKES — The White Plains Wildcats finished runner-up in the Class 4A sub-state tournament Tuesday to advance to next week’s state tournament in Auburn.

The Wildcats finished plus-15 as a team at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes to secure their spot in state. Haleyville finished with an impressive plus-1 team score to take home the sub-state championship.

Low medalist Sawyer Edwards and White Plains coach Chris Randall.