Prep golf: White Plains advances to state tournament, Edwards wins low medalist

SILVER LAKES — The White Plains Wildcats finished runner-up in the Class 4A sub-state tournament Tuesday to advance to next week’s state tournament in Auburn.
The Wildcats finished plus-15 as a team at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes to secure their spot in state. Haleyville finished with an impressive plus-1 team score to take home the sub-state championship.
“I’m glad we get to go play again,” White Plains junior Sawyer Edwards said. “It’s really cool. Got one more round with these guys. Two of them are leaving, they’re my guys, man, they’re my guys for sure.”
Edwards won low medalist and led the Wildcats by shooting a 66 for a 6-under-par round.
“Talked to Sawyer after the third hole and the guys in front of him were really struggling,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “I told him, I got him off to the side and just said, ‘You’re going to have to do something special.’ He said, ‘What about 67?’ I said, ‘Well, I’ll take 66,’ and low and behold he ended up shooting 66.
“He just really played steady today and he’s just a junior, but he’s a veteran. He’s won a state championship, he’s won a Calhoun County tour event, he’s won a county championship. It seems like he just loves the big moments.”
Haleyville’s Griffin Kimbrell and Hudson Lawson both shot 2 under par to help the Lions secure first. Jake Temple shot a 1-over 73, and Kole Farris shot a 4-over 76.
“I hit my wedges really good,” Edwards said. “Probably, one of the best I’ve hit my wedges all year. I really didn’t make any long ones, I made two decent puts, and then I just made the putts I was supposed to make, four to five footers.”
Senior Zach Goss had the next best round for White Plains as he shot a 73, which was good enough for a tie for fifth place in individuals. Dalton Faulkner shot a 6-over 78, which placed him in 15th.
“When you’re No. 1 shoots 66, you’re No. 5 shoots 73 you should advance,” Randall said. “You know, we did, but we feel like we left a lot out there. But, still we’re mighty pleased to be moving on.”
Wyatt Cotney placed tied for 28th with an 86 and Cam Hurst tied for 38th with a 90 for White Plains.
“It was a crazy front nine,” Goss said. “I started off par, birdie, birdie, and then I had a double, that was rough. I made a par after that and went birdie, birdie with a chip-in out the bunker. That was pretty cool, the bunker shot was pretty cool.
“Had some fist pumps today, it was nice.”
Cherokee County’s Eli Martin tied for 11th place with a 76 in individuals. Brooks’ Lucas Pinegar and Oneonta’s Russell Boren tied for fifth with a 73. Boren eventually defeated Pinegar in a playoff hole to advance to the state tournament as an individual.
“Just winning, that’s what I want to do, that’s what I wanted to do today,” Goss said. “We played alright, but we can play better than that. We just got to have two good days of golf and we can win.”