Hanna Dyar shot an 82 to finish low medalist, leading White Plains’ girls to the Class 4A-5A, Section 3 title at Gunters Landing in Guntersville on Tuesday.
The Wildcats qualified for substate play, set for Monday and Tuesday.
White Plains shot 255. Abby Gattis fired an 86 and Caitlin Lewis an 87.
Donoho boys win
Defending state champion Donoho’s boys began the postseason phase of their title defense Monday by winning the 1A-2A, Section 2 tournament at Anniston Country Club.
Donoho’s Jacob LeCroy, the reigning individual state champion, was low medalist at 68, and Donoho shot a 321. Holden Abernathy (74), Harrison Hughston (80) and Bradey Goodson (99) rounded out the Falcons’ individuals.
Altamont was second at 352 and Ohatchee third at 430. All three teams qualified for substate.
Nick Sily led Ohatchee at 104, followed by Chris Ferguson and Justin Tucker (107) and Eddie Ferguson (112). Individual boys to qualify for substate included Sacred Heart’s Peyton Bradley (81).
White Plains boys win
White Plains’ Andrew Miller shot an even-par 72 to lead the Wildcats to the 4A, Section 3 crown with a 17-over 305 team total. Wesley Jenkins also had a 4-over 76, finishing third individually.
White Plains’ Kenny Okins was fourth at 77.
Among the four individuals to qualify outside the four teams was White Plains’ Austin Roberts.
Other sub-state qualifiers
—Piedmont’s Ethan Floyd led 3A, Section 3 individual qualifiers with an 87.
—Oxford girls (331) were runner-up to Helena (290) in 6A, Section 2: Annabelle Page 100, Bella Reaves 112, Riley Bass 119.
—Pleasant Valley's girls took second at their 1A-3A sectional, shooting 310, 20 strokes back of Altamont. Chloe Parris was an individual qualifier at 108.
—In 1A-3A, Section 4 girls, Glencoe won the championship with a 285. Weaver (332) was second, followed by Cedar Bluff (336) and Piedmont (380). Lauren Cole shot a low round of 80 to lead Glencoe.