PRATTVILLE — Donoho’s boys and Jacob LeCroy came through the first day of the state golf tournament in position to repeat as 1A-2A champions.
LeCroy shot a 4-over-par 76 and stands in second place, one stroke back of Red Bay’s Codey Cleveland. As a team, Donoho shot a 79-over 367 for second place, six shots behind North Sand Mountain.
“If everybody can shoot five shots better than we did today, we can win,” Donoho coach Garrett Burgess said. “I don’t think that’s out of line. I think our players played about as worse as they can play today.”
The first of two rounds played out at par-72 Robert Trent Jones-Capitol Hill. The second round is Tuesday.
LeCroy won the individual state title and Donoho the team title a year ago, at RTJ-The Shoals.
Donoho’s team scorers included Harrison Hughston’s 6-over 78, leading him tied for third with Cedar Bluff’s Nicholas Sawyer.
Holden Abernathy shot an 89 and Bradey Goodson a 124. Sam Payne shot a 134 but did not factor in the team score.
Burgess said LeCroy very much has a repeat individual title within his grasp.
“He didn’t play his best today,” Burgess said. “He should be able to come back tomorrow with a better score. He had a five-putt today.
“He could very easily shoot under par. If he shoots 72 tomorrow, he could win it. I hope he shoots under par. That would help the team side of things.”
Class 4A boys
White Plains shot a 42-over 330 and stands in third place, 12 strokes back of Providence Christian and 11 back of Brooks.
“The course played real long, and it was really windy,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “It was a bad combination. We didn’t handle it well.
“We were pitchers that didn’t have our best stuff and were trying to get through innings. I’m surprised we’re only down 12. I’m surprised we have a chance. It will take a heroic effort.”
Kenny Okins led the Wildcats with an 8-over 80, 12 shots back of leader Thomas Ponder, Providence Christian’s Alabama signee, and in 10th place. This after Okins birdied two of the last three holes.
Gage Miller is 12th at 82. Andrew Miller and teammate Wesley Jenkins are tied for 14th at 84.
“They got the best of us today, but we’re still alive,” Randall said. “We have to come out swinging tomorrow. We can play better. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
Class 4A-5A girls
White Plains’ Hanna Dyar shot a 12-over 84 and stands in 11th place, 15 shots back of leader Michaela Morard, of Randolph.
“Her best two shots were out of fairway bunkers,” Randall said. “She had 38 putts. She just never could get putter going.”