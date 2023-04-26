Prep golf: County golf champ Ledbetter signs with Talladega College

WEAVER — Weaver High superstar golfer Nick Ledbetter made his decision on where he plans on playing college golf. He chose the Talladega College Tornadoes over Southern Union.
Talladega College is in transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II. The school offered Ledbetter a full scholarship that he accepted Wednesday.
It helped Ledbetter that Cory Etter, the staff pro at Cider Ridge Golf Course, knew Tim King, who took over the Talladega College golf program this past September.
“Coach King knows Cory, who kind of put in a word for me,” Ledbetter said. “At the beginning of this year, I played with him. We played 18 at Cider and he liked me, liked the way I played, told me that he wanted to give me a full ride. I think Talladega’s going to be the better option in the long run, I think we’re going to be a good team.
“Full-ride, four years. It’s going to be a fun one.”
Ledbetter recently won the Calhoun County boys golf individual championship. Last year, he was the Class 3A state boys golf runner-up.
Ledbetter said he thought through his options for three months, but to add to the draw of Talladega College for Ledbetter, its home course is Cider Ridge Golf Club in Oxford. It just so happens that Ledbetter is the current club champion there.
“For the first couple of months of practice, I should get to have my parking spot right in front of the door,” he said. “That’ll be pretty cool.”
It was not an easy route to get to a collegiate level of play for Ledbetter. Ledbetter, his father Michael Keith Ledbetter and Weaver coach Justin Brown all said it took countless hours of work for Ledbetter to reach his goal of playing college golf.
“It’s been non-stop since seventh-grade,” the younger Ledbetter said. “Whenever I decided I was going to be good at golf, I got good at golf, I practiced every day I could. During the summer when I couldn’t drive, mom would drop me off at the golf course at 7:30 in the morning and pick me up when it got dark that night when she got off work.
“That’s what you got to do to get good. You got to put in the time for sure.”
Brown also complimented Ledbetter on what he has meant to Weaver’s golf program.
“Nick is just instrumental in Weaver golf,” Brown said. “Coming from where we were to where we are now, probably more than I am. He’s made golf be the cool sport, people want to play golf. They see what Nick’s done and what Nick’s going to do. Without Nick I don’t know where we would be right now.”
Ledbetter and his dad Michael have played against one another since Nick was in elementary school. Early on, Ledbetter’s goal was to get good enough at golf to beat his dad. That day finally came when Ledbetter was 12-years-old at Indian Oaks Golf Club in Anniston.
Ledbetter told a story that when he was young he was tied with his father through eight holes. He said he triple bogeyed the ninth hole to lose to his father. Ledbetter said he was so mad that he cried.
“Now, it’s backwards. He’s trying to beat me,” Ledbetter said. “He’s chasing my score, so it’s cool how it all worked out. He taught me everything I know and now he can’t beat me.”
He also stated that his father beat him this past summer and still talks about it to this day.
Ledbetter’s father Michael is proud of his son’s accomplishments and relishes the times on the course with him.
“Pretty exciting, kind of been coming for a while, now it’s here it’s like, ‘Woah, it’s happening.’ It’s pretty neat,” the elder Ledbetter said. “I’m enjoying it. He’s done a lot of work, it’s good to see it pay-off. I’ve never seen him get down on himself and think it wasn’t worth it.”
Michael Ledbetter also recounted the time when Nick finally got good enough to defeat his father when he was 12-years-old.
“That’s what we did on the weekends with my other two kids and him,” Michael said. “He’s just always played and always wanted to beat his dad. When he got to where he could he was pretty good. I’ve spent countless hours with him on the golf course.
“It’s been a pleasure raising him.”