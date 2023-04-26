 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep golf: County golf champ Ledbetter signs with Talladega College

Calhoun County Golf013.jpg

Weaver golfer Nick Ledbetter tees off at the 16th hole in the Calhoun County Golf Tournament at Pine Hill Country Club.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

WEAVER — Weaver High superstar golfer Nick Ledbetter made his decision on where he plans on playing college golf. He chose the Talladega College Tornadoes over Southern Union.

Talladega College is in transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II. The school offered Ledbetter a full scholarship that he accepted Wednesday.

IMG_4564.jpg

Weaver's Nic Ledbetter, middle with his mother Nikki Ledbetter and father Michael Keith Ledbetter.
IMG_4561.jpg

Weaver's Nic Ledbetter, middle with his mother Nikki Ledbetter and father Michael Keith Ledbetter.