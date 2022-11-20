Prep girls basketball: Spring Garden rings up 80 points in season-opening win

Champions Sports Academy varsity girls Thanksgiving tournament
Monday’s games
Consolation bracket
Jacksonville vs. Ohatchee, 3 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Ranburne, 4:30 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Cherokee County vs. Southside, 6 p.m.
Spring Garden vs. Hokes Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s opening round scores
Southside 51, Jacksonville 24
Cherokee County 44, Ohatchee 42
Spring Garden 80, Ranburne 21
Hokes Bluff 41, Alexandria 31
Veteran Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin gave his team a grade of B+ for its season-opening 80-21 win over Ranburne.
To the untrained eye, the Panthers appeared to be playing at mid-season form in their first outing, which came in the Champions Sports Academy varsity girls basketball Thanksgiving tournament. Spring Garden led 24-12 after one quarter. Ranburne scored just nine points over the final three quarters.
Senior Kayley Kirk led three Spring Garden players who reached double digits in points with a perfect night from the floor. She was 2 of 2 from outside the 3-point line, 8 of 8 from the floor inside the arc and 2 of 2 at the free throw line for 24 points. Kirk also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Sophomore guard Ace Austin contributed a double-double of 19 points and 10 assists to the win. She also had four steals and two blocks. Chloe Rule had 10 points on the inside, grabbed five rebounds and made three steals.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Libby Brown, nine points, three steals, three rebounds
—Maggie Jarrett, six points, six rebounds, two blocks
Top performers for Ranburne
—Briley Merrill, eight points, 4 of 6 free throws
—Jadie Phillips, six points
Cherokee County 44, Ohatchee 42: Ohatchee opened its season with a loss but made things interesting late after trailing 16-9 when the first quarter ended and 36-25 after three periods.
A 3-point basket by Lindsey Zurchin with about 40 seconds to play before intermission made the Indians’ halftime deficit just 25-21. Whitney McFry opened the third quarter with an inside basket to get Ohatchee within two points of a tie at 25-23. Cherokee County then outscored Ohatchee 11-2 over the remainder of the third.
Ohatchee started the fourth period with an 8-3 run as Jorda Crook scored inside, McFry netted a long 2-pointer, Crook grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled coast-to-coast for a layup and Alyssa Davis scored inside on an assist from Crook to make the score 39-33 Warriors with 3:48 to play.
Cherokee County helped Ohatchee by going just 4 of 13 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter but the Indians were just 4 of 9 from the line in the fourth themselves. A trey by McFry made it 41-36 with 1:24 left. Crook then went 3 of 6 at the foul line to get Ohatchee to a 41-39 deficit with 29.1 seconds on the clock.
The Warriors got one free throw from Ella Garmany for a 42-39 lead before an inside basket by Davis left Ohatchee down 42-41 with 17 seconds left. With 13.3 seconds on the clock, Audrey Haygood netted two free throws to extend Cherokee County’s lead to 44-41. McFry’s free throw at 5.2 seconds left got the Indians closer at 44-42. Ohatchee got one final possession on a tie-ball call with 3.9 seconds remaining but turned the ball over on an inbounds play.
Crook led Ohatchee with 21 points, including eight of the nine points the Indians scored in the first quarter. She was 7 of 15 at the foul line. McFry totaled eight points, all in the second half.
Hokes Bluff 41, Alexandria 31: Alexandria trailed 24-17 at halftime. Hokes Bluff scored the first five points of the third quarter to extend its lead to 29-17.
The Valley Cubs awoke from their offensive slumber midway through the third with an 11-1 run, capped by the second of Jill Cockrell’s two 3-point baskets, reducing their deficit to 30-28. The Eagles got the final bucket of the third but led just 32-28 when the fourth quarter opened.
As quickly as the Cubs found their shooting touch it disappeared again. Alexandria needed nearly three minutes before Sumira Duncan scored the only Cubs’ basket in the fourth period. Another five minutes passed before Makayla Brewster hit a final free throw with .8 seconds to play, setting the final score. Hokes Bluff was 18 of 42 at the free throw line as a team but Alexandria couldn’t capitalize.
Point guard Jordyn Walker was the lone Cub to score in double figures with 14 points.
Southside 51, Jacksonville 24: Jacksonville’s defensive intensity produced seven steals and forced 16 turnovers by Southside but Golden Eagles struggled to score.
Of Jacksonville’s 40 field goal attempts, 26 were low percentage 3-point tries. Jacksonville was 5 of 26 from 3-point land. The Panthers were only marginally better at 3 of 14 from outside the arc but netted 19 of 29 shots from inside the 3-point line. Southside also won on the boards with a 41-22 margin in rebounds.
Ashley Grant led Jacksonville in scoring with 16 points. She was 4 of 14 on 3-pointers and 2 of 4 from closer range. Grant also had two steals and two rebounds. DeAsia Prothro led the Eagles on the boards with eight rebounds and added two steals.
Graceanne Rose recorded 16 points and nine rebounds for Southside. Madison Shaw scored 15 points and made two steals for the Panthers.